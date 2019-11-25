Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion, Vehicle, Range, Battery, Length of Bus, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, Autonomous Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
Nov 25, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Range, Battery Type, Length of Bus, Power Output Type, Battery Capacity Type, Component Type, Autonomous Vehicles Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- This market study covers the electric commercial vehicle market across segments.
- It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by propulsion type, vehicle type, range, battery type, length of the bus, power output, battery capacity, component, autonomous vehicles, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The electric commercial vehicle market, by volume, is projected to be 260,777 units in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2020 to 2027, to reach a volume of 1,890,430 units by 2027. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the electric commercial vehicle market in 2019.
Factors such as a rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles. In this pursuit, automotive OEMs and component manufacturers are exploring ways to develop and design commercial vehicles that can meet the standards of fuel efficiency as well as vehicle emission. The major R&D activities in electric commercial vehicle manufacturing are focusing on battery technology.
This region is home to OEMs such as BYD, Hyundai, TATA, JBM, Yutong, etc. In recent years, China has introduced many electric buses to reduce vehicle emission. Similarly, South Korea and Japan have included electric buses in their public transportation for cutting down emission and reducing the dependence on fossil fuels. In addition, the governments in Asia Pacific countries are offering several incentives for the promotion of electric commercial vehicles.
The major players in the electric commercial vehicle market are BYD (China), Yutong (China), Proterra (US), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden). These companies offer an extensive range of products and have strong distribution networks worldwide. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
- The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall electric commercial vehicle market and its subsegments.
- This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
- The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
4.2 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Growth Rate, By Region
4.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
4.4 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion
4.5 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range
4.6 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Length of Bus
4.7 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Type
4.8 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity Type
4.9 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Power Output Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Emission Free Commercial Vehicles and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles in the Logistics Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Support for Electric Commercial Vehicles
5.2.3.2 New Revenue Pockets in Asia Pacific and Northern Europe
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Battery Capacity
5.2.4.2 Lack of Charging Infrastructure
5.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Scenarios (2018-2027)
5.3.1 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, Pessimistic Scenario
5.4 Revenue Shift and Hot Bets in the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Robo-Taxi
6.3 High Voltage Battery
6.4 Smart Electric Drive
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.6 Innovative Charging Solutions
6.6.1 Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph Charging System
6.6.2 On-Board Bottom-Up-Pantograph Charging System
6.7 Ground Based Static Charging System
6.8 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis
7 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electric Motor
7.3 EV Battery
7.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack
8 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Autonomous Vehicles
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electric Autonomous Truck
8.3 Electric Autonomous Bus
9 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.2.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide
9.3.1 Battery Technology Advancements to Boost the Nmc Battery Segment
9.4 Lithium-Iron-Phosphate
9.4.1 Reducing Prices of Batteries to Drive the Market
9.5 Others
9.5.1 OEMs' Focus on Battery R&D to Boost the Market
9.6 Key Industry Insights
10 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.2.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Less Than 50 kWh
10.3.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Vans to Boost the Less Than 50 kWh Segment
10.4 50-250 kWh
10.4.1 OEMs Offering Affordable Electric Buses and Pick-Up Trucks in Asia Pacific Expected to Drive the 50-250 kWh Market
10.5 Above 250 kWh
10.5.1 Chinese Electric Bus Fleet is Dominated By Buses With More Than 250 kWh Battery Capacity
10.6 Key Industry Insights
11 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Length of Bus
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.2.1 Assumptions
11.2.2 Research Methodology
11.4 Less Than 9 M
11.4.1 Mini Buses are Quite Useful on Compact Roads
11.5 9-14 M
11.5.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses as Public Transport Fleet is Driving the Segment
11.6 Above 14 M
11.6.1 Increasing Number of Daily Commuters in Asia Pacific to Drive the Above 14m Segment
11.7 Key Industry Insights
12 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Power Output
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Operational Data
12.2.1 Assumptions Power Output
12.2.2 Research Methodology
12.4 Less Than 100 Kw
12.4.1 Logistics Companies in Europe are Using Small Electric Vans for Shipping
12.5 100-250 Kw
12.5.1 Start-Ups are Developing Entry-Level Electric Pick-Up Trucks in North America
12.6 Above 250 Kw
12.6.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Trucks With High Power Output to Drive the Market
12.7 Key Industry Insights
13 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.2.2 Research Methodology
13.4 BEV
13.4.1 BEV Segment to Dominate the Asia Pacific Region
13.5 Fcev
13.5.1 Fcev Buses are Already in Operation in Asia Pacific Region
13.6 PHEV
13.6.1 Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Dominate the PHEV Segment
13.7 Key Industry Insights
14 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Operational Data
14.2.1 Assumptions
14.2.2 Research Methodology
14.3 Less Than 150 Miles
14.3.1 Affordable Electric Vans to Drive the Less Than 150 Miles Segment
14.4 150-300 Miles
14.4.1 High Adoption Rate of Electric Buses to Boost the Market
14.5 Above 300 Miles
14.5.1 Advancements in Battery Technologies Would Drive the Above 300 Miles Segment Market
14.6 Key Industry Insights
15 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Operational Data
15.2.1 Assumptions
15.2.2 Research Methodology
15.3 Electric Bus
15.3.1 Presence of Major OEMs in Asia Pacific Will Boost the Demand
15.4 Electric Pick-Up Truck
15.4.1 Asia Pacific to Lead the Electric Pick-Up Truck Market in the Forecast Period
15.5 Electric Truck
15.5.1 Advancements in Battery Technology to Boost the Electric Truck Market
15.6 Electric Van
15.6.1 Increasing Demand From Logistics Sector Will Drive the Electric Van Market
15.7 Key Industry Insights
16 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Asia Pacific to Lead the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market in the Forecast Period
16.3 Asia Pacific
16.3.1 China
16.3.1.1 Electric Buses to Dominate the Chinese Market
16.3.2 Japan
16.3.2.1 Japan has Many Renowned OEMs Providing Advanced Electric Vans
16.3.3 India
16.3.3.1 India to Witness Rapid Growth in Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.3.4 South Korea
16.3.4.1 South Korea Started Focusing on Electrifying Public Transport
16.4 Europe
16.4.1 France
16.4.1.1 French Market is Dominated By Electric Van Segment
16.4.2 Germany
16.4.2.1 Five German Cities to Electrify Their Public Transport Fleet Thus Boosting the Electric Bus Segment in the Country
16.4.3 Spain
16.4.3.1 Spanish Government's Focus Towards Replacing the Existing Transport Fleet is Expected to Positively Impact the Electric Bus Segment
16.4.4 Austria
16.4.4.1 Electric Van Segment to Lead the Austrian Market
16.4.5 Norway
16.4.5.1 Advanced and Efficient Electric Vans to Replace Conventional Logistics Means
16.4.6 Sweden
16.4.6.1 Presence of Market Leading OEMs to Boost the Swedish Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.4.7 Switzerland
16.4.7.1 Favorable Government Regulations to Help Swiss Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Grow
16.4.8 The Netherlands
16.4.8.1 Presence of OEMs to Play Important Role in the Netherlands Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.4.9 Belgium
16.4.9.1 Higher Adoption Rate to Benefit the Belgium Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.4.10 Uk
16.4.10.1 Favorable Regulations for Emission-Free Buses to Help the UK Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Grow
16.5 North America
16.5.1 Us
16.5.1.1 Electric Pick-Up Segment to Lead the US Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.5.2 Canada
16.5.2.1 Electric Truck Segment to Dominate the Canadian Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
16.6 Market Leaders
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Overview
17.2 Market Ranking Analysis
17.3 Competitive Scenario
17.3.1 New Product Developments
17.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
17.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/ Joint Ventures/License Agreements
17.3.4 Expansions
17.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.4.1 Visionary Leaders
17.4.2 Innovators
17.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
17.4.4 Emerging Companies
17.5 SME Competitive Leadership Mapping
17.5.1 Progressive Company
17.5.2 Responsive Companies
17.5.3 Dynamic Companies
17.5.4 Starting Blocks
17.6 Winners vs Tail-Enders
18 Company Profiles
18.1 BYD
18.1.1 Business Overview
18.1.2 Recent Developments
18.1.3 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Yutong
18.3 Proterra
18.4 VDL Groep
18.5 AB Volvo
18.6 Daimler AG
18.7 NFI Group
18.8 CAF
18.9 Ebusco B.V.
18.10 King Long
18.11 Ankai
18.12 Zhongtong Bus Holding
18.13 Other Key Players
18.13.1 North America
18.13.1.1 Blue Bird Corporation
18.13.1.2 Rivian
18.13.1.3 Zenith Motors
18.13.1.4 Chanje Energy
18.13.1.5 Bollinger Motors
18.13.1.6 Workhorse Group
18.13.1.7 Nikola Motor Company
18.13.1.8 Xos Trucks
18.13.1.9 Atlis Motor Vehicles
18.13.2 Asia
18.13.2.1 Tata Motors
18.13.2.2 Ashok Leyland
18.13.2.3 Changsha Sunda New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
18.13.2.4 Kaiyun Motors
18.13.2.5 Infraprimelogistics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IPLT)
18.13.3 Europe
18.13.3.1 Scania
18.13.3.2 Irizar
18.13.3.3 Emoss Mobile Systems
18.13.3.4 Arrival
19 Recommendations
19.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Electric Commercial Vehicles
19.2 Electric Van can be a Key Focus for Manufacturers
19.3 Conclusion
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/em6pda
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article