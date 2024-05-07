Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market worth $9.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The traction motor of an electric commercial vehicle (ECV) is the driving force behind a new era of transportation, embodying efficiency, sustainability, and innovation. As the world pivots towards electrification to combat climate change and reduce dependency on fossil fuels, ECV traction motors play a pivotal role in powering electric commercial vehicles, ranging from trucks, vans, pickup trucks to buses. These motors leverage cutting-edge technologies in motor control and power electronics to deliver optimal performance while minimizing energy consumption and emissions. With the growing adoption of electric vehicles across various industries, the ECV traction motor market is experiencing exponential growth, fueled further by supportive government policies, cost competitiveness, and a global commitment to building a greener future.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2.1 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $9.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% Market Size Available for 2019–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Vehicle type, Power Output, Motor type, Design, Transmission, Axle Architecture and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Developments in Fuel Cell technology Key Market Drivers Technical innovations in Motor Control and Power Electronics

The less than 100 kW segment to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The less than 100 kW market is projected to register a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period. The less than 100 kW power output is primarily found in smaller electric vehicles, such as small electric vans, designed for efficiency in short-distance applications, offering an eco-friendly alternative for urban logistics and last-mile deliveries. These vans are becoming increasingly popular among logistics companies for their ability to easily navigate congested city streets, reducing emissions and noise pollution. Their design and electric propulsion make them suitable for quick and efficient deliveries, contributing to the overall evolution of urban logistics toward more sustainable and environmentally conscious practices.

Various leading OEMs offer electric commercial vehicles with power outputs below 100 kW as the demand for sustainable last-mile delivery has significantly increased. For instance, Tata Motors (India) targeted the intra-city cargo transport operators for e-commerce, FMCG, and courier businesses and began the deliveries of the electric Ace in 2023, with a power output of 27 kW, offering a lower total cost of ownership. MAHLE Group (Germany), Schaeffler Group (Germany), BorgWarner (US), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), among others, offer various motors in this segment.

"The radial flux motors of the design segment are to show significant growth during the forecast period."

Radial flux motors are experiencing a surge in demand within the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market due to several factors. Their robust torque output and high power density make them suitable for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as delivery trucks and buses. These vehicles require significant pulling power and acceleration capabilities offered by radial flux motors, ensuring optimal performance in urban environments and on highways. Additionally, these motors provide enhanced efficiency, contributing to extended driving range and reduced energy consumption, which is crucial for commercial fleet operators seeking to minimize operational costs and maximize profitability.

With electric commercial vehicles often needing to accommodate cargo, passengers, and various onboard systems, the compactness of radial flux motors allows for more efficient vehicle packaging and layout optimization. This feature enables manufacturers to design vehicles with larger cargo capacities and enhances overall maneuverability and agility, essential for navigating congested urban areas and making frequent stops during delivery routes. Whether powering delivery vans, buses, or heavy-duty trucks, these motors can be tailored to deliver optimal performance, torque, and efficiency, thereby accommodating the diverse needs of commercial fleet operators. Additionally, their scalability enables the deployment of radial flux motor technology across various vehicle sizes and classes, further expanding their market penetration within the electric commercial vehicle traction motor segment.

"Europe is expected to become second largest growing market for electric commercial vehicle traction motor during the forecast period."

The European electric commercial vehicle traction motor market is on the rise, with stringent environmental regulations propelling market players to develop advanced e-axles and traction motor. Major ECV traction motor manufacturers, such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Schaeffler AG (Germany), MAHLE GmbH (Germany) and among others, are focusing on developing advanced electric traction motor and integrated axles, leading to a significant rise in demand for electric traction motors for commercial vehicle. In April 2023, Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler) started mass production of its in-wheel motor type electric drives. The company will supply the product to companies that manufacture road sweepers, snowplow vehicles, and compact vans for local governments and other organizations.

The government's intense focus on imposing stringent environmental regulations encourages market players to develop advanced vehicles and set up facilities wherein various critical vehicle parts are tested, which will further propel the growth of the market for high-power-output traction motors. In February 2023, ZF Commercial Vehicle Technology (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd. (ZF) and Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (Foton Motor) planned to jointly build an AMT (automated manual transmission) plant for mid-sized vehicles. The plant will be built in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province. It will house assembly and testing lines for AMTs installed in mid-sized vehicles. The growth of the region's electric commercial vehicle traction motor market is due to favorable government incentives and emission-free public transportation policies which is increasing the demand for ECVs, which in turn is supporting the market growth of traction motors for ECVs. In February 2023, the European Union proposed ambitious CO2 standards for most new trucks and coaches (90% emissions reduction by 2040) and urban buses (100% zero-emission city bus sales by 2030). Countries in the region have set up regulations to shift to EVs and used supply contracts to increase their EV fleets. In September 2023, FedEx Express Europe, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, announced the addition of 23 Mercedes-Benz battery-electric eSprinter vans to its UK operations. These eSprinter vans assist FedEx Express in achieving its objectives for locally emissions-free delivery and pickup. Thus all the aforementioned parameters are increasing the demand of electric commercial vehicle traction motor market in the region during forecasted period.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological innovations in motor control and power electronics Shift toward sustainable transportation Lower operating costs than ICE engines Government initiatives and subsidiaries

Restraints:

Vulnerability to supply chain constraints Limited range of electric commercial vehicles

Opportunities:

Development in fuel cell technology Rapid urbanization and fast growth of e-commerce sector

Challenge:

Overheating of motor Absence of standardized norms and regulations

Key Market Players of Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Industry:

The electric commercial vehicle traction motor market is dominated by established players such as ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Dana Limited (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Germany), and Allison Transmission, Inc. (US).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: OEMs – 25%, Tier I – 55%, Tier II– 20%,

By Designation: CXOs – 20%, Directors– 30%, Others– 50%

By Region: North America– 20%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific– 60%

Recent Developments of Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Industry:

In January 2024 , Magna International Inc. launched its next-generation 800V eDrive solution with new standards in efficiency, power-to-weight ratio, and torque density. The system delivers 250 kW of power and 5,000 Nm of axle torque, achieving up to 93% efficiency in real-world driving.

, Magna International Inc. launched its next-generation 800V eDrive solution with new standards in efficiency, power-to-weight ratio, and torque density. The system delivers 250 kW of power and 5,000 Nm of axle torque, achieving up to 93% efficiency in real-world driving. In January 2024 , American Axle & Manufacturing launched its next-generation 3-in-1 electric drive units (eDUs), fully integrated e-Beam axles at CES 2024, along with innovative component technologies that are helping define the future of mobility around the globe.

, American Axle & Manufacturing launched its next-generation 3-in-1 electric drive units (eDUs), fully integrated e-Beam axles at CES 2024, along with innovative component technologies that are helping define the future of mobility around the globe. In December 2023 , BorgWarner Inc. acquired the Electric Hybrid Systems of the business segment of Eldor Corporation. The acquisition is an important complement to the propulsion portfolio as it is related to the expansion of high-voltage power electronics beyond the inverter.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall electric commercial vehicle traction motor market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Technical innovations in Motor Control and Power Electronics, The shift toward sustainable transportation is propelling the market, Lower operating costs compared to ICE engines, Government initiatives and subsidiaries), restraints (Vulnerability to supply chain constraints, Limited range of electric commercial vehicle), opportunities (Development in Fuel Cell technology, Rapid urbanization and fast growth of e-commerce sector), and challenges (Overheating of motor, Absence of standardized norms and regulation) influencing the growth of the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electric commercial vehicle traction motor market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like ZF Friedrichshafen AG ( Germany ), Dana Limited (US), Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany ), Magna International Inc. ( Germany ), Allison Transmission, Inc. (US) and among others in the electric commercial vehicle Traction motor market strategies.

), Dana Limited (US), Robert Bosch GmbH ( ), Magna International Inc. ( ), Allison Transmission, Inc. (US) and among others in the electric commercial vehicle Traction motor market strategies. Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the ECV traction motor market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

