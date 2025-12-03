WSSA and Regional Affiliates Invite Participants to Attend Annual Meetings

Weed scientists will share their research results during January, February, and March meetings

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Member scientists from the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) and three regional affiliates will be sharing their research results at 2026 annual meetings during January through March. The Northeastern Weed Science Society (NEWSS) will meet in Hershey, Pennsylvania, January 5-8; the Southern Weed Science Society (SWSS) will convene in Nashville, Tennessee, January 26-29; the Western Society of Weed Science (WSWS) will meet in Tucson, Arizona, March 2-5; and WSSA will meet in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 9-12. Each meeting will feature expert speakers, educational symposia, research presentations and plentiful networking opportunities.

Poster exhibitions at the Weed Science Society of America and affiliate annual meetings provide opportunities for weed scientists to share their latest research and discuss what's working and what's not working in the field. Photo by Joe Omielan. Updates on new technologies in weed control will be a big part of weed science presentations at this year's annual Weed Science Society of America annual meetings. Photo by Kevin Bradley.

"Everyone dedicated to weed management is invited to attend these meetings and become a national or regional member," says Hilary Sandler, Ph.D., WSSA president. "These meetings are ideal networking opportunities for weed science researchers, educators and extension outreach professionals to share their challenges and successes in weed management and to discover what is working or not working in the field."

Northeastern Weed Science Society – January 5-8, 2026, Hershey, Pennsylvania

The NEWSS will convene its 80th annual meeting at the Hotel Hershey in Hershey, Pennsylvania, January 5-8, 2026. Organizers are working diligently to finalize this meeting's agenda, which is sure to build upon the excellent 2025 annual meeting proceedings. The feature symposium this year is entitled "Data Dumps and Decision Support: Applying AI (Augmented Intelligence) in Extension." To register, or to learn more information when it becomes available, select this link: https://www.newss.org/meeting/.

Southern Weed Science Society – January 26-29, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee

The SWSS will hold its 79th annual meeting from January 26-29 at the Sheraton Music City Nashville Airport Hotel, in Nashville, Tennessee. This year's theme is "Cultivating Tomorrow: Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture and Education." The meeting's General Session starts on Monday, January 26, and will feature leading experts on practical AI applications in agriculture, emerging technologies, and regulatory considerations, exploring how AI is transforming weed science and beyond. A hands-on workshop, entitled, "Using AI Chatbots in Research, Teaching, and Extension," will follow on Tuesday, January 27.

Other activities include a student-professional mixer on January 25, a silent auction, and a wide array of research presentations. For full meeting details, meeting registration and hotel information, visit: https://event.fourwaves.com/swss/pages.

WSSA Annual Meeting -- February 9-12, 2026, Raleigh, North Carolina

WSSA's 66th annual conference will be held at the Raleigh Marriott Hotel, Raleigh, North Carolina, February 9-12, featuring symposiums that address multiple weed science challenges, from herbicide resistance to communication and technology. For example, one symposium is entitled, "Re-framing the Discussion of Herbicide Resistance – Perspectives on Best Practices for Real-time Management in the Field," and another symposium is entitled "Bridging the Gap: Regulatory, Technical, and Industry Perspectives on Targeted and Autonomous Weed Control."

The conference also features a facilitated poster dialogue session with the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee, and networking events at the Drive Shack Raleigh for graduate students and Women in Weed Science. Four tours are being planned: a three-quarter-day tour to Syngenta in Greensboro on Monday; and tours to BASF, Cotton Incorporated, and the North Carolina Museum of Natural History on Thursday afternoon.

Students can book their hotel rooms at a discounted rate at this link. Non-students can book their rooms here.

Western Society of Weed Science -- March 2-5, 2026, Tucson, Arizona

The WSWS will convene its annual meeting at The Tucson Marriott University Park, Tucson, Arizona, March 2-5.

The event's keynote speaker will be Christoper Caseldine, Ph.D., Arizona State University, presenting "Flows of Time: Ancestral O'Odham Irrigation and Broader Understanding of Ancient Irrigation." A symposium will also be held, entitled "The Pacific Northwest Herbicide Resistance Initiative: An Invitation to Collaborate." Other events include Student Night Out, a Welcome Reception, and a Student Luncheon.

Research presentations via oral papers and posters are divided into six project topics: Weeds of Agronomic Crops; Basic Biology, Ecology, Technology; Weeds of Horticultural Crops; Teaching and Outreach; Regulatory and Policy; and Weeds of Range, Forestry, and Natural Areas.

Meeting registration and hotel reservation information can be found on the Annual Meeting 2026 page on the WSWS website. The hotel reservation deadline is February 1, 2026.

To learn more about WSSA and its affiliates organizations, visit: https://wssa.net/. For more information about WSSA and its upcoming meetings, visit https://wssa.net/meeting/calendar-of-meetings/.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America is a nonprofit scientific society, founded in 1956 to encourage and facilitate the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and strengthens cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

