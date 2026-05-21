Electric Era Launches CoPower Platform to Unlock Data Center Revenue Growth Constrained by Grid Power Limits

New battery-backed power infrastructure adds modular, flexible capacity in months, enabling neocloud and edge data center operators to accept high-density AI inference workloads years ahead of traditional utility timelines

Architected to deliver 99.99% power availability, meeting the service level agreements of the most demanding AI workloads

Low-level power control solves voltage flicker and other challenges created by the confluence of legacy grid infrastructure with modern power loads

SEATTLE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Era, a leader in battery-backed infrastructure solutions, today announced the CoPower Platform, enabling data center operators to rapidly add flexible power capacity and unlock revenue constrained by grid limitations. CoPower delivers modular, software-controlled power infrastructure through a power purchase agreement (PPA), solving the critical challenge facing data center providers: how to power enough compute for highly dynamic AI inference workloads when existing grid connections can't support the demand.

CoPower Platform by Electric Era (rendered view).

Modern data center operators, such as neoclouds and edge AI data centers, are losing millions in annual revenue because they've reached the power capacity limits of their facilities. Traditional baseload solutions—utility infrastructure upgrades or on-site generation—take years to deploy and struggle to handle the intermittent, dynamic power spikes characteristic of modern AI workloads. CoPower changes this equation by delivering flexible capacity in months and providing intelligent, real-time power management optimized for unpredictable demand patterns.

"The data center industry is experiencing unprecedented demand driven by AI, but growth is constrained by a fundamental infrastructure problem: power capacity," said Quincy Lee, CEO and Founder of Electric Era. "CoPower removes that constraint. We're enabling data center operators to say 'yes' to customers they're turning away today, unlocking revenue growth that would otherwise take years to capture."

Designed for the Dynamic Demands of AI Workloads

Unlike generators and fuel cells—which provide steady baseload power but respond slowly to demand changes—CoPower is purpose-built for the intermittent, high-intensity power spikes generated by AI inference workloads. The platform combines large-scale battery storage with Electric Era's Energy Intelligence Platform, the same software-defined control system proven across tens of thousands of battery-backed EV fast-charging sessions where power demand is similarly unpredictable and dynamic. CoPower is architected to complement existing power from the grid, as well as easily integrate with bring-your-own-generation (BYOG) solutions such as natural gas turbines.

CoPower's key capabilities include:

Modular, scalable architecture: 2.5 MW building blocks deployable individually or combined to deliver 100+ MW of added capacity

2.5 MW building blocks deployable individually or combined to deliver 100+ MW of added capacity Rapid deployment: 12-18 month installation timeline vs. 5-7+ years for traditional utility upgrades

12-18 month installation timeline vs. 5-7+ years for traditional utility upgrades Power availability: 99.99% power availability achieved via autonomous operational software, fault detection and recovery algorithms, and system sizing

99.99% power availability achieved via autonomous operational software, fault detection and recovery algorithms, and system sizing Intelligent power management: Real-time power control that optimizes battery and grid utilization for dynamic AI inference workloads, handles voltage drops, eliminates flicker, manages emissions, and optimizes energy costs

Real-time power control that optimizes battery and grid utilization for dynamic AI inference workloads, handles voltage drops, eliminates flicker, manages emissions, and optimizes energy costs PPA delivery: Available through power purchase agreements (PPAs), eliminating upfront capital expenditure and aligning costs with revenue growth

Bringing Vertical Integration and Proven Expertise to Data Center Infrastructure

CoPower represents Electric Era's expansion beyond EV charging into broader power infrastructure optimization. The company brings the same vertically integrated approach—combining hardware, software, and deployment expertise—that has made it a leader in battery-backed EV fast charging infrastructure with 30 active deployments today.

"Electric Era has spent years solving the hardest problems in power management for fast-charging EVs, where demand is inherently unpredictable and infrastructure must respond in real time," said Sam Reineman, CTO of Electric Era. "CoPower applies that expertise at data center scale. Our Energy Intelligence Platform reacts to demand patterns in real-time, optimizes battery dispatch, and ensures grid stability under conditions that would overwhelm traditional systems."

The CoPower Platform integrates best-in-class components:

Battery systems —supplied from LG Energy Solution, providing proven reliability and performance

—supplied from LG Energy Solution, providing proven reliability and performance Project development —working with McKinstry and other energy infrastructure firms for design, development, and energization.

—working with McKinstry and other energy infrastructure firms for design, development, and energization. Financing partnership—Macquarie Asset Management and Electric Era have entered into a non-binding term sheet for a potential construction financing facility to support the build-out of the CoPower systems

Electric Era also leverages deep utility interconnection experience from deploying hundreds of EV charging stalls, accelerating the permitting and approval process that often delays data center capacity expansion.

Solving the Power Constraint Crisis Facing Data Centers

The data center industry is projected to add nearly 100 GW of capacity by 2030, driven primarily by AI workload growth. However, power availability has become the limiting factor. Data center operators report turning away customers or delaying expansions due to insufficient grid capacity, while utility upgrade timelines stretch years into the future.

Traditional solutions fall short for modern AI workloads:

Utility upgrades provide capacity but require years of wait time and significant capital investment

provide capacity but require years of wait time and significant capital investment Generators and fuel cells deliver steady baseload power but lack the dynamic response needed for AI's intermittent demand spikes

deliver steady baseload power but lack the dynamic response needed for AI's intermittent demand spikes Static battery systems provide backup power but aren't optimized for real-time load management

CoPower addresses all three challenges: it deploys quickly, responds dynamically to changing demand, and intelligently manages both battery and grid resources to maximize capacity utilization and minimize costs.

For new builds, CoPower enables data centers to enter flexible connection agreements, skip the interconnection queue, and get connected to the grid years earlier.

Availability and Next Steps

CoPower is available now for deployment across the United States as a power purchase agreement (PPA). The platform is optimized for neoclouds and edge computing facilities facing power capacity constraints—both accelerating time to market for new builds, as well as unlocking added capacity by retrofitting existing builds.

Data center operators interested in CoPower can visit electricera.tech/copower-for-datacenters to schedule a consultation and capacity assessment, or contact Electric Era's data center infrastructure team at [email protected].

About Electric Era

Electric Era delivers intelligent infrastructure solutions that unlock the biggest bottleneck to a dynamic, electrified, 21st century economy. Founded in 2020, the company provides vertically integrated systems combining advanced battery storage, intelligent software control, and rapid deployment expertise—with 30 active deployments to date. Electric Era's products RE400, the first EV fast charging solution designed from the ground up for retailers, and now CoPower for data center capacity expansion. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Learn more at electricera.tech.

SOURCE Electric Era