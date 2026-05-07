Electric Era Teams with WEX to Drive Customers and Revenue to Retail-Based Charging Locations

Adding WEX fleet cards as a payment option underscores Electric Era's unique strategy to design DC fast charging systems that function as marketing platforms for retailers to draw-in customers to grow sales revenues. With WEX, Electric Era's chargers are available to WEX Fleet EV drivers to use at prominent fuel retailers in the Skycharger Network, Plaid Pantry and Space Age locations, and will be rolling out across Electric Era stations at Love's Travel Stops, Giant Eagle and more soon.

"Our vision is to make EV charging as ubiquitous as traditional petroleum fueling with equally dependable charging stations located in safe, accessible locations to drive traffic and revenues to retail and food establishments," said Quincy Lee, Electric Era CEO and founder. "By adding WEX, we're creating new opportunities to drive even more store traffic to our retail customers, while simplifying payment processing for EV drivers and fleet operators."

With the addition of WEX, commercial EV drivers will be able to use their WEX EV RFID or WEX DriverDash® mobile app to charge at Electric Era EV charging sites, and utilize WEX's proprietary payment network to process payments, while simultaneously capturing charging data, driver ID, locations and vehicle mileage. This allows fleet managers to simplify billing, controls and expense tracking for both their electric-powered and internal combustion engine (ICE) fleet vehicles simultaneously.

"We're focused on making mixed-energy fleet management seamless for fleet operators, and this is an important step toward making that happen," said Sarah Booth, senior director, WEX Connected Fleet. "This collaboration with Electric Era adds reliable, retail adjacent EV fast charging to our growing network and will help our customers efficiently manage both electric and traditional fueled vehicles within a single account."

Simple and easy to use, Electric Era's EV chargers are available to all EV drivers and do not require special apps or accounts to use them. Simply tap a valid credit, debit or – and now a WEX RFID card – to pay for charging. EV fleet drivers can also pay via the WEX DriverDash mobile app.

A Retail-First EV Charging Platform

Founded by a SpaceX engineer, Electric Era reimagines high-power EV charging systems from the ground up to break down the barriers to rapid deployment of highly reliable DC fast charging systems. To make level-3 DC fast charging a profitable, market-driven solution, Electric Era designed their chargers specific for retail businesses to leverage retail adjacency and utilize the charging kiosks as an extension of company brand and retail space.

Electric Era's patented battery-backed power architecture and energy management system enables their chargers to be installed as fast as 60-days, while delivering 400 kW max charge output with 99.8% per-port reliability – the new industry standard.

To help convenience stores and fuel retailers leverage the unique revenue-driving opportunities of DC fast charging systems, Electric Era provides complete start-to-finish, turn-key installations of their retailer-branded chargers – including successfully coordinating grant funding that reduces upfront CapEx costs to de-risk deployments and generate faster ROI.

About Electric Era

Electric Era is the only full-service EV charging solutions provider focused on the rapid deployment of highly reliable Level-3 DCFC systems at retail locations to grow and extend their retail space. Electric Era's patented battery-backed charging architecture and bespoke, retail-first charging solutions deliver industry-leading power and reliability in a package that dramatically reduces installation time and energy costs.

For more information and the latest Electric Era updates, go to electricera.tech or follow us on

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SIDEBAR

HED: Electric Era + WEX® Opening Doors to Fleet Productivity and Retail Opportunities

As transportation-centric businesses accelerate EV adoption to reduce carbon emissions and lower operating costs, the Electric Era + WEX alliance enables fleet operators to:

Simplify company/driver-specific dashboards to simultaneously track both petro-fuel and electric charging platforms

Track EV specific expenses as a line item in familiar report formats – with similar levels of oversight and control as petroleum refueling

Allow retailers to gain access to WEX's customer base to help attract new customers and increase store traffic for additional retail revenues

Opens the door to future QSR/fuel retailer loyalty program offerings via Electric Era's EV charging systems

Further strengthens Electric Era's retail-first EV charging systems for retail and QSR/refueling locations and leader in public/private funded installations

SOURCE Electric Era