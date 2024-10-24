Electric Era Powers Costco's Rapid EV Charging Rollout: 7-Week Deployment Sets New Industry Standard for Retailers

Electric Era leverages its new EV deployment with Costco to demonstrate unprecedented install time of 7 weeks Post this

As EV charging rapidly becomes an essential business objective for retailers, Costco faced a critical challenge: while industry-standard EV infrastructure projects typically take years, the retailer needed a rapid deployment solution for their new Ridgefield, Wash. store that could meet local requirements, tight deadlines, and high standards for member experience—all without delaying the scheduled opening of their new warehouse.

The retailer contacted Electric Era to see if their patented technology and six-times quicker deployment speed could meet the new store's local charging infrastructure requirements.

Understanding the challenge, Electric Era's team streamlined and managed the entire process and delivered a comprehensive end-to-end EV charging solution in an industry-leading seven-weeks. This deployment pace demonstrates the company's agility to meet urgent business needs without compromising on quality, reliability, or brand alignment, as well as integrated software that can manage energy costs effectively.

"With our unique, patented software we address the reliability challenges that are faced by other traditional EV chargers. Electric Era directly addresses Costco's demands for rapid charging station installation and a customer experience that furthers their retail experience and value," said Quincy Lee, CEO of Electric Era. "This installation exemplifies how Electric Era delivers on unsurpassed deployment and install speed, ultimately providing Costco a fast charging solution to meet its growing members' needs."

The project's urgency underscores a significant shift: EV charging is no longer a novelty but an essential business objective, driven by increasing mandates across the country.

Reimaging EV Charging for Retail Success

By focusing on a reliable customer experience, plus cost efficiency and unmatched speed-to-market, Electric Era's approach to EV charging is uniquely tailored to the needs of large retailers like Costco.

Reliability: Electric Era's patented and battery-backed solution delivers 98%+ uptime per port, ensuring charging stations are operational and ready for use. (Uptime is the percentage of time a charging port is available and functional) Speed to Market: The 7-week deployment time demonstrates how Electric Era's battery-backed solution allows retailers to bypass traditional infrastructure constraints (circumventing long transformer lead times), enabling a faster deployment to quickly meet retailers' growing demand for EV charging. Brand Enhancement: Customizable full-screen displays for personalized messaging, promotions, further brand loyalty and turn charging stations into a powerful brand extension right in the parking lot. Driver/Member Lifetime Value: Electric Era's solution goes beyond just providing charging infrastructure—it's designed to maximize the lifetime value of EV-driving customers. By offering reliable, fast charging integrated with the retailer's customer experience. Data-Driven Insights: Transparent, real-time data analytics help retailers optimize their EV charging operations and understand and enhance member value. Cost Efficiency: The patented technology combined with the battery-backed solution not only improves reliability but also provides significant cost savings on large grid upgrades and demand charges.

For more information about Electric Era, visit www.electricera.tech.

About Electric Era

Electric Era is a leading EV charging station company on a mission to decarbonize and electrify transportation by powering all of EV charging. With a vision to accelerate the world into the Electric Era, the company focuses on delivering innovative, reliable, and retail-centric charging solutions that enhance both the driver experience and retailer operations.

SOURCE Electric Era