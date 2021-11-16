Electric fans Market size to grow by USD 2.06 billion | Market Research Insights highlight increasing product innovations as key trend | Technavio

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global electric fans market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances and introducing new products to compete in the market.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. - In October 2019, the company launched Air Buddy, a kitchen fan for a comfortable and convenient kitchen experience.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Delta T LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Hunter Fan Co.

Orient Electric Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Phillips Lighting & Home

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the electric fans market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2024.

In addition, countries such as India, the Philippines, and Vietnam are expected to emerge as prominent markets for electric fans during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

Increasing product innovations is one of the prominent trends that is likely to drive market growth. Vendors in the market are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies and features in their products to provide better performance efficiency, design, appearance, and convenience. Some vendors are introducing IoT-enabled ceiling fans that can be controlled remotely. Similarly, the introduction of anti-germ fans ceiling is gaining prominence in the market. The introduction of such innovative products is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the increased use of air conditions is expected to hamper the market growth. Globally, the significant increase in the disposable of consumers has increased the adoption of air conditioners. Moreover, air conditioners work efficiently in both low and high-temperature zones compared to electric fans. Besides, the rising adoption of multifunctional air conditioners will have a negative impact on the growth of market vendors during the forecast period.

Electric fans Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Electric Fans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Phillips Lighting & Home, and Westinghouse Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

