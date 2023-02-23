Electric Guitar Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% by 2027, Increasing demand for customized electronic musical instruments to be a leading trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electric guitar market size is estimated to grow by USD 955.77 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. North America will account for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Guitar Market 2023-2027

Electric Guitar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 955.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Dean Guitars, Farida, Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Fernandes Co. Ltd., Fujigen Inc., Gibson Brands Inc., Heritage Guitar Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., JAM Industries USA LLC, Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Peavey Electronics Corp., Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor Listug Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., Tokai Gakki Co.Ltd., Yamaha Corp., and CorTek Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand for customized musical instruments like electric guitars has influenced the growth of the global market. Instruments like, wooden guitars, and guitars made of various other raw materials, such as aircraft-grade aluminum and carbon fiber are also getting customized in the market.

The growing online retailing has contributed to the growth of the global electric guitar market. Factors like an increase in product visibility, coupled with the availability of a comprehensive range of products, help online retailing grow around the globe.

Continuous development of new products has also supported the growth of the market. For instance, the Fender Musical Instruments Corporation announced the launch of the American Professional II series, which is the second generation of its flagship electric guitar.

Electric Guitar Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Solid-body, Semi-hollow body, Hollow body, and Accessories), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The solid-body segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the appeal of the rock and metal music genres. The demand for semi-hollow electric guitars is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The growing interest in jazz and blues music around the world is significantly driving the demand for hollow-body electric guitars.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global electric guitar market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric guitar market.

North America is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America is also estimated to offer steady growth for the vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors like the launch of innovative products, the increasing use of online platforms, and the rising demand for customized electric guitars in the region. The electric guitar market in Europe is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The rising number of commercial end-users in APAC will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in South America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. MEA offers high growth potential for electric guitar manufacturers, especially in the premium category.

Electric Guitar Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for music-related leisure activities like learning music, traveling, and sports are gaining popularity around the globe.

The rising number of music festivals and live events especially among millennials globally coupled with a surge in disposable income will play a major role in driving the growth of the global electric guitar market during the forecast period.

The inclusion of music in the academic curriculum of schools and colleges across the world is increasing. For instance, the University of Cambridge , Princeton University , and Harvard University offer music learning sessions and courses in the US and the UK, apart from academics.

Major challenges hindering market growth

There has been an increase in the adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software, which can create music of any instrument, tone, or magnitude with just a click of a button. This is a major challenge to the vendors in this market.

The high costs involved in the production of musical instruments has led to an increase in the manufacturing cost of musical instruments. These factors may hamper the growth of the electric guitar market growth during the forecast period.

The long lifespan of the instruments reduces the frequency of product replacements, which adversely affects the year-over-year growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this Electric Guitar Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electric Guitar Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Electric Guitar Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electric Guitar Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Guitar Market vendors

