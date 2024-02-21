Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2024: Surge in Renewable Energy Investments and Adoption of Advanced Technologies Drive Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution industry reveals vital data, projecting substantial growth in the global market.

Fuelled by the rising demand for electricity and significant advancements in energy technologies, the market is expected to ascend from $4,775.54 billion in 2023 to an impressive $6,423.68 billion by 2028. A newly published market research report thoroughly examines these trends, offering an in-depth look at the future landscape of the industry.

Surge in Renewable Energy Investments and Adoption of Advanced Technologies Drive Market Expansion

Highlighted within the report is the emergence of renewable energy sources and distributed energy resources (DERs) as key contributors to the market's growth trajectory. The increasing integration of energy storage solutions and smart grid technologies, as well as the burgeoning electrification of the transportation sector, are poised to significantly reshape the market landscape.

The market research delves into the specific segments that are key components of this growth, namely electric power transmission, control, and distribution, as well as power generation. An amalgamation of public and private sector operators are adapting to meet the rising electrical needs of residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, underpinning the expansive market outlook.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Market; Major Players Focus on Sustainability and Efficiency

Geographically, Asia-Pacific maintains its position as the dominant force within the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, with Western Europe following closely. The report uncovers the latest developments from prominent entities, underscoring their strategies, such as adopting battery storage technology, and the pursuit of green product label initiatives.

Major companies within the sector are making a notable pivot towards sustainability. Products such as the introduction of ECO CABLE by leading firms demonstrate an industry-wide commitment to reducing environmental impact and fostering sustainable development across electric power generation, transmission, and distribution practices.

Global Overview and Regional Insights: Significance and Applications

This extensive market research report presents global and regional insights, equipping stakeholders with crucial data to understand current and potential market dynamics. With robust analysis, the report outlines the industry's size, shares, competitors, segments, and critical market trends.

The extensive reach of this research ensures comprehensive coverage, with detail on countries that include emerging markets and developed economies across continents from Asia to Europe and the Americas to Africa. By offering a thorough outlook on the global perspective, it provides valuable intelligence for entities engaged in or looking to enter the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market.

Forward-Looking Analysis for a Dynamic Market

The new market research report combines historical data with forecasts to present an analysis that spans the current scenarios and the future horizons of the industry. Whether the topic at hand is the shift toward a more sustainable energy paradigm or the robust investments in modern grid infrastructure, the report provides an authoritative forecast of the market's progression.

Stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers within the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution field will find the report's findings indispensable for strategic planning and investment decisions. The detailed electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market segments, coupled with the presented market opportunities, aim to help guide the industry towards a resilient and innovative future.

This insightful and data-rich analysis of the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market shapes a narrative of an industry poised for significant advancements and growth. It provides an essential resource for anyone looking to grasp the shifting dynamics of this critical global market.

Companies Profiled

Electricite De France SA

Enel SpA

Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Incorporated

E.ON SE

Korea Electric Power Corporation

State Power Investment Corporation

Iberdrola SA

Exelon Corp

Engie SA

Duke Energy Corp

American Electric Power Co Inc.

Ameren Corporation

American Transmission Co

Avangrid Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Black Hills Corporation

Calpine Corp

CenterPoint Energy Inc.

Dominion Energy Inc.

Southern California Edison Company

El Paso Electric Railway Company

Engie North America Inc.

Entergy Corporation

Exelon Corporation

FirstEnergy Corp

Great Plains Energy Incorporated

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Idaho Power Co

MidAmerican Energy Co

National Grid Plc

NextEra Energy Inc.

NRG Energy Inc.

Oncor Inc.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Pennsylvania Power & Light Corp

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

Southern Company

Xcel Energy Inc.

