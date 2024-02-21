Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2024: Surge in Renewable Energy Investments and Adoption of Advanced Technologies Drive Market Expansion

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Feb, 2024, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive analysis of the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution industry reveals vital data, projecting substantial growth in the global market.

Fuelled by the rising demand for electricity and significant advancements in energy technologies, the market is expected to ascend from $4,775.54 billion in 2023 to an impressive $6,423.68 billion by 2028. A newly published market research report thoroughly examines these trends, offering an in-depth look at the future landscape of the industry.

Surge in Renewable Energy Investments and Adoption of Advanced Technologies Drive Market Expansion

Highlighted within the report is the emergence of renewable energy sources and distributed energy resources (DERs) as key contributors to the market's growth trajectory. The increasing integration of energy storage solutions and smart grid technologies, as well as the burgeoning electrification of the transportation sector, are poised to significantly reshape the market landscape.

The market research delves into the specific segments that are key components of this growth, namely electric power transmission, control, and distribution, as well as power generation. An amalgamation of public and private sector operators are adapting to meet the rising electrical needs of residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, underpinning the expansive market outlook.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Market; Major Players Focus on Sustainability and Efficiency

Geographically, Asia-Pacific maintains its position as the dominant force within the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, with Western Europe following closely. The report uncovers the latest developments from prominent entities, underscoring their strategies, such as adopting battery storage technology, and the pursuit of green product label initiatives.

Major companies within the sector are making a notable pivot towards sustainability. Products such as the introduction of ECO CABLE by leading firms demonstrate an industry-wide commitment to reducing environmental impact and fostering sustainable development across electric power generation, transmission, and distribution practices.

Global Overview and Regional Insights: Significance and Applications

This extensive market research report presents global and regional insights, equipping stakeholders with crucial data to understand current and potential market dynamics. With robust analysis, the report outlines the industry's size, shares, competitors, segments, and critical market trends.

The extensive reach of this research ensures comprehensive coverage, with detail on countries that include emerging markets and developed economies across continents from Asia to Europe and the Americas to Africa. By offering a thorough outlook on the global perspective, it provides valuable intelligence for entities engaged in or looking to enter the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market.

Forward-Looking Analysis for a Dynamic Market

The new market research report combines historical data with forecasts to present an analysis that spans the current scenarios and the future horizons of the industry. Whether the topic at hand is the shift toward a more sustainable energy paradigm or the robust investments in modern grid infrastructure, the report provides an authoritative forecast of the market's progression.

Stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers within the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution field will find the report's findings indispensable for strategic planning and investment decisions. The detailed electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market segments, coupled with the presented market opportunities, aim to help guide the industry towards a resilient and innovative future.

This insightful and data-rich analysis of the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market shapes a narrative of an industry poised for significant advancements and growth. It provides an essential resource for anyone looking to grasp the shifting dynamics of this critical global market.

Companies Profiled

  • Electricite De France SA
  • Enel SpA
  • Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Incorporated
  • E.ON SE
  • Korea Electric Power Corporation
  • State Power Investment Corporation
  • Iberdrola SA
  • Exelon Corp
  • Engie SA
  • Duke Energy Corp
  • American Electric Power Co Inc.
  • Ameren Corporation
  • American Transmission Co
  • Avangrid Inc.
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
  • Black Hills Corporation
  • Calpine Corp
  • CenterPoint Energy Inc.
  • Dominion Energy Inc.
  • Southern California Edison Company
  • El Paso Electric Railway Company
  • Engie North America Inc.
  • Entergy Corporation
  • Exelon Corporation
  • FirstEnergy Corp
  • Great Plains Energy Incorporated
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.
  • Idaho Power Co
  • MidAmerican Energy Co
  • National Grid Plc
  • NextEra Energy Inc.
  • NRG Energy Inc.
  • Oncor Inc.
  • Pacific Gas and Electric Company
  • Pennsylvania Power & Light Corp
  • Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
  • Southern Company
  • Xcel Energy Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mayqy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Direct Air Carbon Capture Industry - Key Growth Opportunities Lie in DACC with CO2 Used for SAF and Urea Produced from CO2 Captured Using DACC

Direct Air Carbon Capture Industry - Key Growth Opportunities Lie in DACC with CO2 Used for SAF and Urea Produced from CO2 Captured Using DACC

The "Growth Opportunities in the Direct Air Carbon Capture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Direct air carbon...
Global Mega Trends - Key Transformational Scenarios in 2040

Global Mega Trends - Key Transformational Scenarios in 2040

The "Mega Trends in 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Mega Trends 2040 renders a futuristic and comprehensive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.