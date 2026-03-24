Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook: Forecast to Grow at 15%+ CAGR by 2031 Amid Policy Support and Rising Last-Mile Delivery Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

News provided byMordor Intelligence Private Limited
Mar 24, 2026, 06:20 ET
HYDERABAD, India, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric three-wheeler market size was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4.2 billion in 2026, reaching USD 8.47 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.08%. Growth is being driven by supportive policies such as India's PM E-DRIVE and the proposed FAME-III, along with incentives in the United States and Europe, making electric fleets more cost-effective. Declining lithium-ion battery prices, which fell by 12% in 2024, are further accelerating the shift from lead-acid systems. At the same time, infrastructure advancements are improving efficiency, with Battery Smart completing 50 million battery swaps across 1,400 stations by October 2025, significantly reducing vehicle downtime.
Electric Three-Wheeler Trends and Drivers
E-commerce Boom Redefining Last-Mile Delivery Demand
Rising delivery volumes are pushing logistics companies to move beyond two-wheelers toward higher-capacity three-wheelers. Lower running costs are making these vehicles more attractive for commercial users, especially in emerging markets where savings directly benefit drivers. At the same time, global retailers are exploring electric alternatives for urban transport, while battery swapping is helping reduce downtime and keep vehicles on the road longer.
Longer Incentive Programs Accelerating Market Growth
Government-backed incentives are playing a key role in reducing upfront costs and encouraging adoption. In India and other major markets, structured subsidy programs are being rolled out with gradual adjustments to avoid sudden demand fluctuations. Similar policy support in the US and Europe is giving manufacturers the confidence to expand production capacity. This stability is also making financing more accessible, helping the market grow more consistently across regions.
Electric Three-Wheeler Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific continues to lead the electric three-wheeler market, driven largely by strong demand in countries like India and expanding manufacturing activity across China and Southeast Asia. Government support and growing infrastructure are reinforcing the region's dominance.
Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing markets, supported by sustainability goals and the use of electric vehicles as key income sources. In contrast, adoption in Europe and North America remains more gradual due to regulatory challenges and cost pressures, though urban mobility initiatives are creating steady growth opportunities.
Electric Three-Wheeler Industry Segmentation
By End Use
- Passenger Carrier
- Goods Carrier
By Battery Type
- Lithium-ion
- Lead Acid
By Power Output (kW)
- Less than 2 kW
- 2–4 kW
- 4–6 kW
- Above 6 kW
By Charging Model
- Fixed (Plug-in) Charging
- Battery Swapping
Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The electric three-wheeler market reflects steady demand shaped by policy support and last-mile delivery needs. Mordor Intelligence's structured triangulation of primary insights and verified data sources offers a balanced, transparent view that decision-makers can rely on with greater confidence than fragmented alternatives."
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-three-wheeler-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Electric Three-Wheeler Companies
- Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
- Bajaj Auto Ltd
- Piaggio & C. SpA
- YC Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd
- Saera Electric Auto Pvt Ltd
- Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd
- Terra Motors Corp
- Lohia Auto Industries
- Omega Seiki Mobility
- ATUL Auto Ltd
- Euler Motors
- Altigreen Propulsion Labs
- Biliti Electric Inc
- Olectra Greentech Ltd
- TVS Motor Company Ltd
- Bodo Vehicle Group Co Ltd
- E-Tuk Factory BV
- Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt Ltd
- Chongqing Zongshen Vehicle Co Ltd
Industry Related Reports
Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: The electric vehicle range extender market is projected to grow from USD 1.49 billion in 2026 to USD 2.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.11%, driven by increasing demand to overcome EV range limitations, advancements in hybrid and auxiliary power technologies, and rising adoption of solutions that enhance driving efficiency and flexibility
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: The electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to grow from USD 55.78 billion in 2026 to USD 143.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.85%, driven by rapid EV adoption, expansion of public and private charging infrastructure, supportive government policies, and increasing investments in fast-charging and smart charging technologies.
Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicles-charging-stations-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Hybrid Vehicle Market: The hybrid vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 298.03 billion in 2026 to USD 553 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.16%, driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stricter emission regulations, and growing consumer preference for electrified mobility solutions that balance performance and range.
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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited
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