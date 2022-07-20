Electric Toothbrush Market is projected to reach US$ 6.1 Bn by 2027 - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to remain one of the key market. The South Asia electric toothbrush market is projected to grow at an 9.6% CAGR over the forecast period. Latin America electric toothbrush market is anticipated to expand at an 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric toothbrush market is estimated at US$ 4.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 6.1 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027. Share of electric toothbrush market in its parent market (oral care market) is close to ~3.0%.

High prevalence of periodontal diseases and increasing awareness about the advantages of electric toothbrushes are prominently driving the market. Increase in awareness about oral hygiene, periodontal diseases such as plaque build-up to increase the life of the teeth are among factors driving the global electric toothbrush market. Growing oral health concerns among senior citizens, patients, and children owing to periodontal diseases are promoting the usage of oral hygiene products, which is generating high demand for electric toothbrush in the global market.

Research Highlights: Global Electric Toothbrush Market

The ease of usage will remain the driving force positioning an electric toothbrush as a smarter choice over manual toothbrush, despite a higher price point.

An electric toothbrush integrated with advanced technologies such as rotation oscillation, and sonic will continue to witness solid demand over the forecast period.

Innovative electric toothbrush variants that are equipped with several features to help people develop appropriate brushing habits will gain traction.

Multiple brushing modes of electric toothbrush models specialized for teeth whitening, and sensitive teeth brushing among others will continue to witness steady popularity.

Tech-driven Innovations Improve the Ease of Electric Toothbrush Usage

Electric toothbrush has several advantages over manual toothbrushes. Unlike manual toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes are integrated with efficient technology of improving conditions such as gingivitis that ultimately result in plaque formation. These toothbrushes are equipped with brush heads that are replaceable, and they provide reminders for due replacement.

Furthermore, an electric toothbrush is equipped with pressure sensors that provide information on hard brushing. Electric toothbrush is being increasingly perceived as easier and safer over conventional counterparts, especially in case of children and seniors. Research also says that even arthritis patients find it easier and more comfortable to use electric toothbrush, as it is less painful than its manual variant.

Continuously Evolving Electric Toothbrush Designs: An Emerging Market Trend

Toothbrush is typically designed to remove dental plaque without damaging the hard and soft tissues of teeth and gums. Modernized toothbrush designs are better equipped with cutting-edge technologies that make them more efficient in terms of brushing capabilities.

The global electric toothbrush market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, in terms of revenue. According to FMI's report, North America will secure the largest market share in electric toothbrush landscape owing to maximum prevalence of oral health conditions and awareness, coupled with rapid adoption of electric toothbrush and other advanced technology enabled products.

Global Electric Toothbrush Market by Category

By Product Type:

Rechargeable

Battery Powered

By Head Movement:

Sonic/Side-By-Side

Rotation/Oscillation

By Price:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

