Electric toothbrush market to grow by 9.71% Y-O-Y in 2023; Rising awareness of oral health will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023

Electric toothbrush market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Brush Baby Ltd., Brush Buddies, Caresmith, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Den Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO AB, Guangzhou Stars Pulse Co. Ltd., JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Quip, Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Sanyei Deutschland GmbH, The Procter and Gamble Co., Xiaomi Inc., among others.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Mobility Type (Sonic and Rotation), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

In 2017, the electric toothbrush market was valued at USD 3,296.95 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,283.84 million. The electric toothbrush market size is estimated to grow by USD 2775.29 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period.

Electric toothbrush market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Electric toothbrush market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Brush Buddies - The company offers electric toothbrushes such as Smart Care Pro 200 and Sonlclean Pro 3000.

- The company offers electric toothbrushes such as Smart Care Pro 200 and Sonlclean Pro 3000. Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers electric toothbrushes under the brand, Spinbrush.

- The company offers electric toothbrushes under the brand, Spinbrush. Colgate Palmolive Co. - The company offers electric toothbrushes such as Colgate Kids Batman Battery.

- The company offers electric toothbrushes such as Colgate Kids Batman Battery. Conair Corp. - The company offers electric toothbrushes such as Oscill8.

Electric toothbrush market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Rising prevalence of periodontal diseases

Rising awareness of oral health

Increased marketing and promotion

KEY challenges –

High cost of electric toothbrush

Highly competitive market

Stringent regulatory policies

The electric toothbrush market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this electric toothbrush market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric toothbrush market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric toothbrush market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric toothbrush market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric toothbrush market vendors

Electric Toothbrush Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2775.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brush Baby Ltd., Brush Buddies, Caresmith, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Den Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO AB, Guangzhou Stars Pulse Co. Ltd., JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Quip, Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Sanyei Deutschland GmbH, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

