Electric Truck Manufacturer Harbinger Launches Medium-Duty Vehicle Sales in Canada

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger , a leading medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturer, today announced that its medium-duty electric and hybrid-electric vehicles are now available for purchase across all provinces and territories in the Canadian market. The company is currently accepting orders through its Canadian dealer Safetek Specialty Vehicles , and is focused on expanding its Canadian dealer network.

Harbinger's proprietary platform, also known as an electric vehicle chassis, is designed for walk-in vans, box trucks, recreational vehicles, delivery vans, emergency and disaster response vehicles and more. Electric step vans will be the first Harbinger trucks available in Canada, with more vehicle variants to follow. Trucks are the fastest-growing segment in Canada's electric vehicle (EV) market. As of 2024, the market is valued at approximately $15.8 billion CAD , and it is projected to nearly triple to $40.8 billion CAD by 2030. The overall Canadian commercial vehicle market is valued at $23.7 billion.

"The industry reception to Harbinger vehicles to date demonstrates a strong appetite for durable, affordable and environmentally friendly alternatives to supplement gas and diesel fleets," said John Harris , CEO, Harbinger. "The need for EV options is amplified in Canada, where federal EV mandates are more aggressive. Our vehicles not only help Canadian companies meet these mandates, but they are also best-in-class medium-duty vehicles."

Canada's federal EV policies include mandates for zero-emission vehicles to make up 35% of total new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2040. Quebec leads the Canadian market in EV adoption, with EVs comprising 36.7% of new vehicle registrations in 2022. In order to meet these mandates, Canada has instituted the federal iMHZEV incentive program , which offers $75,000 in incentives per Class 4 and 5 vehicle, and $100,000 for Class 6. The program also offers 50% funding for hybrid range extended vehicles. Additionally, British Columbia and Quebec provide substantial additional provincial funding programs.

"As a Canadian who has worked my entire career in the automotive and EV space, selling vehicles in Canada is a milestone for me," said Phillip Weicker , Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Harbinger. "When we founded Harbinger, our goal was to build the best medium-duty vehicles and they just happen to be electric."

The Best Medium-Duty Vehicle on the Market

Harbinger's vehicles are purpose-built from the ground up to be electric and to serve the rigorous needs of the medium-duty segment including last-mile delivery, municipal operations, commercial fleets, and more. Harbinger's all-electric and hybrid vehicles are engineered for durability, modularity, and ease of service. To prepare for harsh winter climates, Harbinger vehicles underwent extensive cold-weather testing on snow and ice in New Zealand to ensure dependable performance in the most extreme conditions.

Harbinger's electric chassis includes all major vehicle systems, which the company designs and manufactures in-house, including the powertrain, battery system, steering, brakes, and more. This vertically integrated approach keeps costs low and provides a higher-performing, safer and more durable solution than electric vehicles built upon existing diesel and gasoline platforms, which is common in the industry.

Once assembled, Harbinger's chassis is delivered to dealers or customers who work with a third-party to upfit the chassis with a commercial or specialty body, as is standard in the medium-duty vehicle industry. Morgan Olson and Utilimaster will be the third-party upfitters for Harbinger step vans in Canada. Harbinger is the only electric truck maker that manufactures its own motors and battery packs, which is a more cost effective and tailored solution than integrating off-the-shelf systems. Additional key highlights of Harbinger's electric vehicle includes:

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Harbinger vehicles have a lower total cost of ownership compared to diesel equivalents thanks to reduced energy consumption, minimal maintenance requirements, and extended vehicle lifespan.

Industry-leading 10-year warranty, including: 5-year full vehicle warranty 10-year coverage on battery, motor, and frame

Modular architecture offering best-in-class flexibility in wheelbase and battery configuration: Three available wheelbases: 158", 178", and 208" Battery options to match duty cycles: 140 kWh – up to 225 kilometers (140 miles) 175 kWh – up to 281 kilometers (175 miles) 210 kWh – up to 338 kilometers (210 miles)

Responsive acceleration with up to 13,400 lb-ft of torque at the wheel

Industry-best 12.8 meter turning diameter to better navigate tight streets, enabled by independent front suspension

Electrifying the Medium-Duty Segment

Harbinger estimates that fully electric vehicles make sense for approximately 80% of medium-duty applications today, especially ones that are focused on last-mile deliveries. These are the vehicles that are used for single shifts with repeatable routes, and can return to their facility to charge overnight with cost effective level 2 charging. For the remaining 20%, Harbinger offers a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with up to 804 kilometers (500 miles) of range for commercial medium-duty fleets.

Harbinger's hybrid vehicles serve use cases with longer routes, unpredictable days, or limited charging access. Harbinger's hybrid solution leverages its proven electric chassis, and pairs it with a gas-powered range extender that recharges the battery when needed. Customers get the same electric performance, such as instant torque and smooth handling, but with the added benefit of additional range. This enables Harbinger trucks to service a new array of use cases from delivery vehicles on multi-shift schedules, to cross-country trips, and middle-mile distribution.

About Harbinger

Harbinger is an American medium-duty commercial vehicle company that offers all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The company is on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicles, Harbinger has introduced a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market. Harbinger: Familiar Form. Revolutionary Foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com . You can find the company newsroom HERE .

