Electric Vehicle Company Canoo To List On Nasdaq Through Merger With Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV

Canoo is a high-growth EV company, distinguished by its experienced team with an emphasis on engineering expertise and achievement. Canoo has designed the world's flattest modular "skateboard" platform that allows it to reimagine EV design, maximize usable interior space and support a wide range of vehicle applications. Canoo's skateboard architecture – a unique, self-contained, independently drivable rolling chassis – directly houses all of the most critical components of an EV. It will feature the market's first true steer-by-wire platform, which, along with a composite leaf spring suspension, enables the skateboard's flat structure and maximizes vehicle interior space. Canoo has also developed proprietary electric drivetrain and battery systems which are incorporated into the skateboard. All of Canoo's EVs will share the same skateboard and utilize different cabins or "top hats" that can be paired on top to create unique vehicles. This highly modular approach will facilitate efficient production at scale and enable Canoo to rapidly develop vehicles serving different market and consumer segments at reduced cost, as the majority of research and development and crash testing is built into the skateboard.

Canoo Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ulrich Kranz said, "Today marks an important milestone of Canoo's effort to reinvent the development, production and go-to-market model of the electric vehicle industry. Our technology allows for rapid and cost-effective vehicle development through the world's flattest skateboard architecture, and we believe our subscription model will transform the consumer ownership experience. We are excited to partner with Hennessy Capital and we are energized to begin our journey through a shared passion to deliver an environmentally friendly and versatile vehicle development platform to the market."

Daniel Hennessy, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of HCAC said, "We are thrilled to partner with Canoo on their mission to reinvent urban mobility with a greener, simpler and more affordable portfolio of EV solutions. Unlike any other EV company, Canoo has created a go-to-market strategy that captures both B2C and B2B demand with the same skateboard architecture and technology that has already been validated by key partnerships such as with Hyundai. HCAC has an abiding commitment to sustainable technologies and infrastructure, and we are excited to serve as a catalyst to advance the launch of the Canoo vehicle offerings."

Led by Kranz, an automotive industry veteran with more than 30 years of executive experience at BMW, together with nearly 300 employees, the Canoo team has already shown its ability to deliver results by successfully designing, engineering and manufacturing its Beta vehicle in just 19 months and has completed more than 50 physical crash tests. Canoo expects to introduce its first model in 2022 that will be targeted at consumers in major urban markets. This lifestyle vehicle – eponymously named the canoo – leverages the company's low profile skateboard architecture to deliver the highest volume utilization across all classes of competitor vehicles currently on the market and has been purposefully developed for a subscription business model.

In addition, Canoo has designed a commercial delivery B2B vehicle with expected availability in 2023 that directly capitalizes on Canoo's core skateboard technology. Canoo's delivery vehicle competes in a size segment that other competitors are currently not addressing and capitalizes on the need for a small, city-built, last-mile delivery solution. This high-efficiency platform maximizes cubic cargo volume and targets the fast growing last-mile delivery market.

Canoo's consumer go-to-market strategy capitalizes on changing consumer preferences to deliver a month-to-month, commitment-free, subscription-based business model. With a single monthly fee and no upfront payment, Canoo members enjoy the benefits of an all-inclusive experience that, in addition to your own canoo vehicle, includes maintenance, warranty, registration and access to insurance and vehicle charging. This go-to-market model is designed to deliver an affordable and simplified customer experience while also enhancing lifetime vehicle revenue and margin to shareholders.

To learn more about Canoo and for a video of the company's vehicle, please click here.

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Canoo at an implied $2.4 billion pro forma equity value, at the $10.00 per share price and assuming no redemptions of HCAC's existing public stockholders. The combined company will receive approximately $600 million of proceeds from an upsized fully committed common stock PIPE offering of over $300 million, along with the approximately $300 million cash held in trust assuming no redemptions of HCAC's existing public stockholders. The boards of directors of both Canoo and HCAC have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to, among other things, the approval by HCAC stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by HCAC today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

BofA Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor to Canoo. Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are serving as joint placement agents on the PIPE offering and as joint financial advisors to HCAC, and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to HCAC. ICR, LLC is serving as communications advisor for Canoo.

Investor Conference Call

Canoo and HCAC will host a joint investor conference call to discuss the business and the proposed transaction today, August 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM ET.

To listen to the conference call via telephone dial (833) 529-0219 (U.S.) and (236) 389-2148 (international callers/U.S. toll) and enter the conference ID number 8571848. To listen to the webcast, please click here. A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at (800) 585-8367 and Conference ID number 8571848.

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles from the ground up, reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – numbering nearly 300 employees from leading tech and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular skateboard platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. Canoo expects to launch its first consumer model in 2022, simply named the canoo and available only by subscription, followed shortly after by a last-mile delivery vehicle and a sport vehicle, each built off of the same underlying skateboard platform.

For more information, please visit www.canoo.com.

For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com.

About HCAC

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company (or SPAC) which raised $300 million in its IPO in March 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ: HCACU). HCAC was founded by Daniel J. Hennessy and to pursue an initial business combination, with a specific focus on businesses in the industrial, technology and infrastructure sectors. For more information, please visit www.hennessycapllc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Important Information for Investors and Shareholders

Participants in the Solicitation

