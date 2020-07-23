Electric Vehicle (EV) Relays Market Outlook, 2024 - Featuring DENSO, Fujitsu, Hella, Littelfuse, OMRON, Panasonic, Bosch, Sensata Technologies, Siemens, and TE Connectivity

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle relays market is poised to grow by $14.92 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period.



The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The market is driven by the increase in electronics and safety requirements in electric vehicles and solid-state relays to become low-cost in the long run.



This study identifies the increasing adoption of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle relays market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle relays market vendors that include:



DENSO Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Littelfuse Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Also, the electric vehicle relays market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Relay terminal

Market segments

Comparison by Relay terminal

PCB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plug-in - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Relay terminal

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvlutu

