Electric Vehicle (EV) Relays Market Outlook, 2024 - Featuring DENSO, Fujitsu, Hella, Littelfuse, OMRON, Panasonic, Bosch, Sensata Technologies, Siemens, and TE Connectivity
Jul 23, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Relays Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric vehicle relays market is poised to grow by $14.92 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the increase in electronics and safety requirements in electric vehicles and solid-state relays to become low-cost in the long run.
This study identifies the increasing adoption of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle relays market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle relays market vendors that include:
- DENSO Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Littelfuse Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sensata Technologies Holding PLC
- Siemens AG
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
Also, the electric vehicle relays market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Relay terminal
- Market segments
- Comparison by Relay terminal
- PCB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plug-in - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Relay terminal
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
