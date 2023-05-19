Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $13.38 Billion by 2027 at a 12.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Sensor Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle (EV) sensor market is expected to grow from $7.34 billion in 2022 to $8.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The electric vehicle (EV) sensor market is expected to reach $13.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the electronic vehicle (EV) sensors market. Electronic vehicles refer to vehicles that are either partially or fully powered by electric power. EV sensors are used in electric vehicles to read real-time signals and take necessary actions to manage in-vehicle functions such as ignition time, and speed control, assist in lowering gasoline prices, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance energy security.

For instance, according to May 2022 published, Global EV Outlook 2022 report, electric vehicle (EV) sales had doubled from the previous year in 2021, reaching a new high of 6.6 million. Additionally, the sales of electric car vehicles worldwide in 2021 have reached 6600000 units from 2980000 units. Therefore, The increase in demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the electronic vehicle (EV) sensors market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the EV sensors market. Major market players are developing innovative technologies through extensive research and development activities to strengthen their business position. For instance, in May 2022, Continental, a Germany-based automobile company, introduced the current Sensor Module (CSM) and the battery impact detection (BID) system for electrified vehicles, expanding its already extensive sensor range.

The two new sensors will significantly emphasize battery characteristics or battery safety. Furthermore, in June 2022, Microchip Technology Inc, a US-based semiconductor manufacturer, introduced The LX34070 IC, a new inductive position sensor for the electric vehicle motor control industry. The sensor has differential outputs, quick sample rates, and other features that enable it to comply with ISO 26262 at Automotive Safety Integrity Level-C (ASIL-C) level.



In January 2023, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, an India-based precision forging technology company, acquired a 54% equity stake in NOVELIC, the sensors and software company from Sweden, for 40.5 million euros ($43.59 million). Sona Comstar is expected to enter the ADAS sensor industry with this acquisition. NOVELIC is a Serbia-based self-sustaining provider of mmWave radar sensors operating in the electronic vehicle (EV) sensors market.



North America was the largest region in the electric vehicle (EV) sensor market in 2022. The regions covered in electronic vehicle (EV) sensors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



