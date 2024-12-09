Electric Vehicle Owners Can Now Charge Off-Grid, Anywhere, Even While Driving

DartSolar LLC has invented an expanding solar roof rack that provides 10 to 20 miles of charge per day. The design allows the solar roof rack to expand to 1,000 watts while parked and contract to 360 watts when driving.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DartSolar LLC has launched a 1,000-watt solar roof rack that is water-, wind-, and dust-proof. At just 1.5 inches tall, the solar rack expands in only 15 seconds to deliver a 1,000 solar array. In drive mode, the solar roof rack contracts, and charges the electric vehicle with 360 watts of solar panels. In park mode, the solar roof rack expands to 1,000 watts.

Expanded and contracted solar roof rack Thin and aerodynamic expanding solar roof rack

The DartSolar roof rack has been successfully tested on various electric vehicle models. It connects to a compact rear power unit that converts solar power into 120-volt alternating current. DartSolar's thin and aerodynamic design minimally impacts vehicle efficiency.

The solar roof rack features open blueprints, repair instructions, and parts allowing for easy repairs. It uses lightweight, custom solar panels just an eighth of an inch thick. Repair parts can also be easily 3D printed by any DIY enthusiast. More details can be found at https://dartsolar.com

With a ten-year expected lifetime, and priced at $2,950, the DartSolar has a payback period of two years and a 5X return on investment (or ROI). Engineered to be theft-proof, the DartSolar charger is more affordable than comparable residential solar panel installations.

DartSolar transforms any electric vehicle into a mobile power generator, offering outlets for 120-volt power tools and enabling easy charging anywhere. Ideal for disaster preparedness, the roof rack can also be adapted to carry up to 50 pounds.

Founded in 2024, DartSolar LLC aims to transform electric vehicles into power-generating powerhouses. Research on the expanding roof rack began three years ago with a team of engineers passionate about decentralizing power production. DartSolar LLC is a mission-driven company aiming to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.

With advancements in tandem solar cell technology by companies like Kaneka Corporation and Oxford PV, DartSolar is currently designing a 3,000-watt solar roof rack capable of providing 30 to 40 miles of charge per day.

Media Contact:

Omid Sadeghpour

+13232401241

[email protected]

SOURCE DartSolar LLC