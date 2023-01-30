Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022: by Modality, Category, Age Group, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric wheelchair market.



The global electric wheelchair market is expected to grow from $3.66 billion in 2021 to $4.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The electric wheelchair market is expected to grow to $6.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the electric wheelchair market are OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited, MEYRA GmbH, Matsunaga Manufactory Co Ltd, Karma Medical Products Co Ltd, Karman Healthcare, Drive Medical Ltd, LEVO Ag, GF Health Products, Golden Technologies, Quantum Rehab, Hoveround Corporation, 21st Century Scientific Inc, Merits Health Products, Nanjing Jin Bai He Medical Apparatus Co Ltd, Scewo, ComfyGO Inc, EZ Lite Cruiser, Roma Medical, and Guangzhou HEDY Rehabilitation Technology Co Ltd.



The electric wheelchair market consists of sales of electric wheelchairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a seating surface with wheels affixed to them that is propelled by an electrically based power source, mainly motors and batteries. They are suitable for all age groups and are available in various sizes and heights. It is mainly used to move from one place to another by individuals having medical conditions or those who face difficulty in walking.



The main types of electric wheelchairs are rear-wheel drive electric wheelchairs, four wheel drive electric wheelchairs, front-wheel drive electric wheelchairs, self-balancing wheelchairs, and standing electric wheelchairs, with remote control. The rear-wheel-drive electric wheelchair has two huge drive wheels are located on the back of the wheelchair base, and two casters are located on the front of the wheelchair base.

The electric wheelchair's power comes from the location of the driving wheels. The electric wheelchair can be used for adults and pediatric lying in the age group of greater than 60 years, 21 to less than 60 years, less than 20 years. There are various applications for electric wheelchairs such as home care, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, rehabilitation centers, and others.



North America was the largest region in the electric wheelchair market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electric wheelchair market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the incidence of spinal deformities is contributing to the growth of the electric wheelchair market. Spinal deformity refers to an abnormal alignment or curve of the bony vertebral column. Scoliosis in severe forms will be disabling. For some people diagnosed with Scoliosis, a wheelchair is required for mobility and comfort.

For instance, according to Meta 2019 data, a biomedical research discovery tool, the occurrence of adult spinal deformity has been cited as anywhere between 2-32%, while the prevalence in the elderly population has been estimated at 68%. An increase in the incidence of spinal deformities will drive the growth of the electric wheelchair market.



Technological advancement are shaping the electric wheelchair market. Many companies are launching new products to give an enhanced experience to their users.

In February 2021, Invacare Corporation, an American medical equipment manufacturer, launched the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX power wheelchair. It is a forward rear-wheel drive power wheelchair with superior technology, design, and performance. It is a power wheelchair designed to travel outdoors and can also provide mobility indoors without any assistance.



The countries covered in the electric wheelchair market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electric Wheelchair Market Characteristics



3. Electric Wheelchair Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electric Wheelchair



5. Electric Wheelchair Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electric Wheelchair Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electric Wheelchair Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Electric Wheelchair Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Segmentation By Modality, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Four Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Self Balancing Wheelchair

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Remote Control

6.2. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Adults

Pediatric

6.3. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Segmentation By Age Group, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Greater Than 60 years

21 to Less Than 60 years

Less Than 20 years

6.4. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Homecare

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Rehabilitation Centres

Other Applications

7. Electric Wheelchair Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electric Wheelchair Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6aami

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets