Electrical Enclosures for Washdown Environments Available through Allied Electronics & Automation and Hammond Manufacturing

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washdown environments found in food, beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, and other industries need watertight electrical enclosures that can withstand high-temperature, high-pressure spray of water or chemicals. Hammond Manufacturing and Allied Electronics & Automation are helping companies in these industries select the electrical enclosures that are well-suited for these conditions.

Hammond's Waterfall series stainless steel electrical enclosures, available from Allied, are particularly useful for food and beverage processing plants and other sanitary, washdown environments where bacteria and corrosion are concerns. Typically, a flat-top enclosure would allow for standing water to accumulate, which would create a breeding ground for bacteria. The Waterfall enclosures' 25-degree sloped top prevents water and other liquids from accumulating and, in combination with its brushed number 4 finish, makes cleaning quick and simple.

Tom Ballou, sales & marketing manager for Hammond, says: "We often hear about food recalls or quality issues with food that can affect the safety of consumers, so effective cleaning in this environment is an absolute must. Standing water and debris buildup in crevices and on surfaces can be breeding grounds for bacteria. The Waterfall stainless steel enclosures were designed with features to address all of these concerns and still be suitable for other environments."

Sloping on the top and bottom of the door edges allows liquids and debris to fall off easily. Contents inside are protected by a durable, one-piece foam gasket, while an exaggerated flange trough collar further deviates the water before it even reaches the gasket. All Hammond industrial NEMA 4 or 4x enclosures have a channel that allows water to flow around the gasket. The larger channel on the Waterfall enclosures protects the gasket even more, thereby extending the life of the gasket and further protecting equipment inside the enclosure.

Instead of a standard piano hinge that can trap food, dirt and other debris, like most enclosures, the Waterfall enclosures use a bullet-style hinge for easy hose-down cleaning or rapid removal of the door for even more extensive cleaning. The hinge also allows the door to open a full 180 degrees for easy access for equipment maintenance or replacement. Optional stand-off kits for these wall-mount enclosures are available to further clean behind them, if needed.

The IP69K rating means they handle high-pressure (1450 psi) and high-temperature (85°C) water jets, which are important for cleaning in food processing environments. The Waterfall enclosures also are NSF certified for splash zone areas in food processing plants.

As an authorized distributor for Hammond products and many other brands, Allied helps engineers, plant managers, and other purchasers find the products they need quickly online. When searching for electrical enclosures on Alliedelec.com, buyers can filter their search quickly by size, NEMA rating, IP rating, material and more. Allied stocks the Waterfall series enclosures as well as a full range of Hammond enclosures and accessories.

For more information on Hammond's Waterfall series of enclosures, see:

About Hammond Manufacturing

For more than 100 years, customers who have required unsurpassed performance, wide selection and durability for power distribution, racks and enclosures have relied on the Hammond brand. Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers. Find us at: www.hammondmfg.com/

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products from more than 550 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation