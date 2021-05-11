Electrical Equipment Market In India- ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth

The report on the electrical equipment market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects, rise in power generation from renewable energy sources, and increase in investments in the power sector.

The electrical equipment market in India analysis includes Product Analysis and Geographic outlook. This study identifies the growth in cross-border electricity trading, the emergence of smart grids, and rapid growth in infrastructure as the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment market growth in India during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The electrical equipment market in India covers the following areas:

Electrical Equipment Market In India Sizing

Electrical Equipment Market In India Forecast

Electrical Equipment Market In India Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

EMCO Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Switchgears - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Boilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transformers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Transmission and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

EMCO Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/electrical-equipment-market-in-india-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio