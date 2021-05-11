Electrical Equipment Market In India- ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth
The electrical equipment market in India is poised to grow by USD 33.74 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the electrical equipment market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects, rise in power generation from renewable energy sources, and increase in investments in the power sector.
The electrical equipment market in India analysis includes Product Analysis and Geographic outlook. This study identifies the growth in cross-border electricity trading, the emergence of smart grids, and rapid growth in infrastructure as the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment market growth in India during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The electrical equipment market in India covers the following areas:
Electrical Equipment Market In India Sizing
Electrical Equipment Market In India Forecast
Electrical Equipment Market In India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
- EMCO Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Switchgears - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Boilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transformers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transmission and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
