Electrical Steel Coatings Market is Expected to Witness US$ 488.3 Mn Valuation by 2032 end. Development of Low-cost Coatings with Good Quality is driving factor, says Future Market Insights, Inc.

The electrical steel coatings market witnessed a growth of 4.9 % CAGR between 2015 and 2021. Rapid Expansion of Power Infrastructure Generating Demand in the U.S. The electrical steel coatings market in China is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric steel coatings market is anticipated to be slated for a steady growth rate with a healthy CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market size reached around US$ 271 Mn in 2021 and is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 285 Mn in 2022. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 488.3 Mn by 2032. In comparison to the historical period, the global electric steel coating market registered a CAGR of 4.9% during the historical period from 2015 and 2021. The growth in global electrical steel coatings market is projected to grow with surging usage of these coatings in transformers and motors. The rapid expansion of end-use industries incorporating automotive, and electricity is likely to push the sales of electrical steel coatings over the next decade.

Electrical steel coatings are known as pigmented coatings that help in insulating silicon steel sheets of generators and motors. These unique coatings are drastically being utilized throughout the construction of electrical equipment like transformers and motors in order to prevent corrosion, eddy current losses, hysteresis losses, and anomalous losses. Besides this, they also offer excellent surface insulation resistance and thermal stability. Furthermore, the surging population and usage of electric equipment like transformers, generators, and motors are expected to bolster the growth of the global electrical steel coatings market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3103

Electrical steel coatings are known to be essential solutions for ensuring the efficiency of motors, transformers, and generators. These coatings are generally utilized during the construction of the magnetizable core of these electrical products to insulate the electrical steel sheets for preventing the flow of electricity and reducing eddy currents. Among numerous end-use industries, the automotive and electrical industries are known as the primary users of transformers and motors. As a result, the expansion of these sectors serves as a significant market catalyst for the electrical steel coatings market.

Key Takeaways

The development of premium quality coatings at a lower cost can offer significant growth opportunities to exclusive coatings manufacturers. The prominent market players particularly those who are involved in the manufacture of electrical steel coatings, can capitalize on the opportunity to supply good quality products at lower costs.

Leading steel manufacturers are developing their own production facilities for coatings, and the cumulative cost of raw material procurement, R&D, product development, and large-scale production is considered the factors leading toward successful backward integration. Hence, it will create an opportunity for manufacturers all over the world which will eventually grow the electrical steel coatings market.

Owing to the rising demand for electrical equipment like transformers, generators, and motors across thriving automotive and power sectors will boost the electrical steel coatings market over the next ten years. Different grades of electrical coatings are anticipated to be utilized only with specific kinds of electrical steel. Attributing to the rise in electrical steel usage all over a diverse variety of end-use applications, the electrical steel coatings market will expand at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

In order to expand their market size, key manufacturers in the global electrical steel coatings market are concentrating on expanding their reach along with focusing on new product launches activities as well as research and development of organic-based electrical steel coatings

More Insights into the Electrical Steel Coatings Market

According to the analysis done by FMI, the U.S. is anticipated to dominate the global electrical steel coatings market as it is expected to account for around 12.7% of the total market share in 2022. This rapid expansion in the U.S. is attributed to the power infrastructure in the U.S. and the rising need for improving the efficiency of transformers and motors along with the storage presence of leading manufacturers is anticipated to drive the U.S. electrical steel coatings market.

Browse Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electrical-steel-coatings-market

Electrical Steel Coatings Market Electrical Steel Coatings Market by Category

By Coatings Type:

C2

C3

C4

C5

C6

By Material Type:

Chrome Free

Chrome-containing

Formaldehyde-free

MgO

By Application:

Grain-oriented

Non-grain Oriented

Fully Processed



Semi processed

By End Use:

Transformers

Transmission



Portable



Distribution

Motors

Upto 10 HP



10 HP- 100 HP



100 HP-500 HP



500 HP-1000 HP



Above 1000 HP

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3103

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Coating Innovation / Development Trends

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Chemicals & Materials

Coatings and Application Technologies for Robotics Market Size is poised to surpass US$ 1,272 Mn by 2022. The industry is further poised to expand and reach US$ 1,765.1 Mn by 2027

Coating Additives Market Share was valued at around US$ 10,613.3 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 17,724.8 Mn by 2032

Carbon Steel Market Demand to witness a year over year growth of 2.7% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 833,683.7 Mn by the end of 2022

Stainless Steel Market Growth is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

Medium Carbon Steel Market Forecast is anticipated to boost market through the period of forecast

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: [email protected]

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights