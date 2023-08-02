Electrical steel market size to grow by USD 18,273.08 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for electrical steel in the automotive industry drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electrical steel market size is estimated to increase by USD 18,273.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and the forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Steel Market 2023-2027

Electrical steel market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global electrical steel market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer electrical steel in the market are Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., Aperam SA, ArcelorMittal, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., China Steel Corp., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL LTD., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, United States Steel Corp., voestalpine AG, and Yieh Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - The company offers electrical steels such as grain-oriented electrical steel.

The company offers electrical steels such as grain-oriented electrical steel. ArcelorMittal - The company offers electrical steels such as icare save, icare torque, and icare speed.

The company offers electrical steels such as icare save, icare torque, and icare speed. China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. - The company offers electrical steels such as grain-oriented and non-oriented electrical steel.

The company offers electrical steels such as grain-oriented and non-oriented electrical steel. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Electrical steel market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Grain-oriented electrical steel and Non-grain oriented electrical steel), End-user (Automobiles, Manufacturing, and Energy generation), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the grain-oriented electrical steel segment will be significant during the forecast period. Grain-oriented electrical steel is becoming the material of choice for high-efficiency transformers because of its higher permeability and better energy efficiency. They are in line with the increasing focus on products that achieve lower electricity consumption. Hence, due to such factors, the grain-oriented electrical steel segment of the electrical steel market experiences growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global electrical steel market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electrical steel market.

APAC will contribute 74% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of major players like Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.'s Steel Recycling Business launched FerroHaat, a groundbreaking mobile app in August 2022 . This app facilitates sourcing steel scrap from traders, thus providing a reliable source of scrap metal for the steel industry and organizing India's scrap market. Hence, such factors drive the regional growth of the electrical steel market in APAC during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Electrical steel market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

Increasing demand for electrical steel in the automotive industry drives the growth of the electrical steel market. Global automakers prioritize lightweight, fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly vehicles to meet stringent environmental regulations, utilizing plastic or polymer components to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, factors such as the growing global production of automotive vehicles drive the demand for electrical steel during the forecast period. Hence, owing to such factors, the electrical steel market is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Expansion of production capacity by vendors is an emerging electrical steel market trend. The adoption of electrical steel in industrial applications can be attributed to its exceptional mechanical and magnetic properties. For instance, Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. (Ben Gang Group) in August 2021, resulting in becoming the world's third-largest steelmaker with an annual production capacity of 63 million tons of crude steel.

The company also aims to achieve an annual production capacity of 70 million tons of crude steel by 2025, resulting in the increasing demand for electrical steel from various industries and the expansion of production capacity by market vendors. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the electrical steel market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Excess production capacity in steel manufacturing plants challenges the growth of the electrical steel market. This excess production capacity leads to low capacity utilization ratios and an imbalance between steel demand and supply. In order to tackle unstructured capacity expansion, the Chinese government is taking measures to reorganize the market structure by closing down some steel production sites.

In spite of the rapid industry growth, investments in capacity expansion are projected to lower electrical steel prices. Hence, such challenges may impede the growth of the electrical steel market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this electrical steel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electrical Steel Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Electrical Steel Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electrical Steel Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electrical Steel Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The steel flat-rolled products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The steel flat-rolled products market size is forecast to increase by 309.07 million t. This steel flat-rolled products market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sheet and strips, and plates), end-user (infrastructure and construction, automobiles and transportation, consumer goods, machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Corrosion resistance and excellent mechanical properties are notably driving the market growth.

The ERW steel tube market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8.52 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, infrastructure and construction, water or sewage, automotive, and others), and Product Type (pressure tubing and standard pipes). The economic advantages of pipeline transportation in the oil and gas industry are notable driving the market growth.

Electrical steel market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,273.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., Aperam SA, ArcelorMittal, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., China Steel Corp., Cleveland Cliffs Inc., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL LTD., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, United States Steel Corp., voestalpine AG, and Yieh Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electrical steel market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electrical steel market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Grain oriented electrical steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Grain oriented electrical steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Grain oriented electrical steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Grain oriented electrical steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Grain oriented electrical steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-grain oriented electrical steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-grain oriented electrical steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-grain oriented electrical steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-grain oriented electrical steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-grain oriented electrical steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Automobiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Automobiles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Energy generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Energy generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ArcelorMittal

Exhibit 119: ArcelorMittal - Overview



Exhibit 120: ArcelorMittal - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ArcelorMittal - Key news



Exhibit 122: ArcelorMittal - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ArcelorMittal - Segment focus

12.5 China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 China Steel Corp.

Exhibit 127: China Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: China Steel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: China Steel Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Exhibit 130: Cleveland Cliffs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cleveland Cliffs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cleveland Cliffs Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 133: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 137: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 NLMK Group

Exhibit 141: NLMK Group - Overview



Exhibit 142: NLMK Group - Business segments



Exhibit 143: NLMK Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: NLMK Group - Segment focus

12.11 Nucor Corp.

Exhibit 145: Nucor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Nucor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Nucor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 POSCO holdings Inc.

Exhibit 150: POSCO holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: POSCO holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: POSCO holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: POSCO holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Steel Authority of India Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Steel Authority of India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Steel Authority of India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Steel Authority of India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 161: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

12.16 United States Steel Corp.

Exhibit 165: United States Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: United States Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: United States Steel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: United States Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: United States Steel Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 voestalpine AG

Exhibit 170: voestalpine AG - Overview



Exhibit 171: voestalpine AG - Business segments



Exhibit 172: voestalpine AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: voestalpine AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio