Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market, 2024 - $2.5 Bn Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The global electrically conductive adhesives market is expected to reach 2.5 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the electrically conductive adhesives market looks promising with opportunities in the industries of consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and bioscience. The major drivers for this market are growth in the PCBs and semiconductors and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electrically conductive adhesives industry, include development of new silicon-based electrically conductive adhesives for automotive sensor and development of flexible electrically conductive adhesives for flexible displays and PCBs.



The report forecasts that silver filled electrically conductive adhesives will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its beneficial features: silver filled electrically conductive adhesives offer high conductivity and are easily formed and fabricated into the ideal shape.



Within this market, electrically conductive adhesives for automotive will remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing electronic content in automotive.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for consumer electronic products in China and India.



Some of the electrically conductive companies profiled in this report include Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Masterbond, and Panacol Elosol and others.

Some of the features of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Include:

Market size estimates: Global electrically conductive adhesives market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global electrically conductive adhesives market size by various applications such as end use, filler material, resin, type, and form segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global electrically conductive adhesives market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global electrically conductive adhesives market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global electrically conductive adhesives market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Application

3.3.1: Automotive

3.3.2: Consumer Electronics

3.3.3: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.4: Biosciences

3.3.5: Other Applications

3.4: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Filler Material

3.4.1: Silver Fillers

3.4.2: Copper Fillers

3.4.3: Carbon Fillers

3.4.4: Other Fillers

3.5: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Polymer

3.5.1: Epoxy

3.5.2: Silicone

3.5.3: Acrylic

3.5.4: Polyurethane

3.5.5: Other Polymers

3.6: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Type

3.6.1: Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

3.6.2: Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives

3.7: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Form

3.7.1: Paste Adhesives

3.7.2: Film Adhesives



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Region

4.2: North American Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Biosciences, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Filler Material: Silver Fillers, Copper Fillers, Carbon Fillers, and Others

4.2.3: The United States Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

4.2.4: Canadian Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

4.2.5: Mexican Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

4.3: European Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

4.4: APAC Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

4.5: ROW Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Filler Material

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Polymer

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Type

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Form

7.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

8.2: The 3M Company

8.3: H.B. Fuller Company

8.4: Master Bond Inc.

8.5: Panacol-Elosol GmbH



