Electricity Trading Market size to grow by USD 111.34 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in companies' collaborations to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electricity trading market size is estimated to increase by USD 111.34 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.56% between 2022 and 2027. Increasing collaborations among companies drive growth in the electricity trading market, fueled by rising trade volumes in power exchanges and augmented partnerships among electricity sector suppliers. Initiatives and favorable trade volumes, especially driven by high electricity demand, are expected to boost market growth, benefitting organizations like Europex, the association of European energy exchanges. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electricity Trading Market 2023-2027

Global Electricity Trading Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global electricity trading market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional Companies. A few prominent Companies that offer electricity trading in the market are BP Plc, Deutsche Borse AG, Equinor ASA, Euronext N.V., Fortum Oyj, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Electric Power Exchange, NTPC Ltd., Power Exchange India Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vattenfall AB, Axpo Holding AG, Energy Trading Co. Sro, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., Manikaran Power Ltd., Next Kraftwerke GmbH, PTC India Ltd., Statkraft AS, and VECO Power Trading LLC.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report

Company Offerings -

Deutsche Borse AG - The company offers Electricity trading services under the subsidiary European Energy Exchange AG.

- The company offers Electricity trading services under the subsidiary European Energy Exchange AG. For details on the Companies and their offerings – Request a sample report

Global Electricity Trading Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Day-ahead trading and Intraday trading), Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The day-ahead trading segment is projected for substantial growth during the forecast period. It involves trading electricity for the next day, occurring on exchanges like the European Power Exchange in Paris , Energy Exchange Austria (EXAA) in Vienna , or through Over-The-Counter (OTC) Trading via bilateral contract negotiations. The term "auction market" is less commonly used to describe day-ahead trade.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global electricity trading market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electricity trading market.

APAC is expected to contribute around 39% to the global market growth during the forecast period. Europe emerges as another promising region for companies, ranking among the top three largest electricity trading markets globally. The EU leads in deploying global renewable energy, supported by favorable policy measures promoting clean energy sources and long-term renewable energy targets. These factors are poised to drive robust growth in the regional market throughout the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Electricity Trading Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The electricity trading market is set to witness a notable trend of increased participation from new players, facilitated by power exchanges enabling spot contracts for intraday, next-day, and weekly transactions, similar to commodity exchanges, with payment protection mechanisms for buyers and sellers.

Globally, numerous major companies are venturing into the electricity sector, drawn by business expansion opportunities, leading to intensified competition and competitive pricing in the electricity market, driving growth in the global electricity trading market during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The challenge in the electricity trading market arises from the increasing use of self-generation methods like microgrids and individual power generation, such as solar panels and small wind turbines, reducing reliance on traditional electricity providers.

Microgrids, serving remote and rural areas, gain significance, while the growing popularity of self-generated clean energy, driven by supportive government policies, adversely impacts the forecasted growth of the global electricity trading market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report

What are the key data covered in this Electricity Trading Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electricity Trading Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Electricity Trading Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electricity Trading Market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about Companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electricity Trading Market Companies

Related Reports:

Algorithmic Trading Market: The algorithmic trading market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.23% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,190.9 million.

Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market: The energy trading and risk management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 399 million.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscapes Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio