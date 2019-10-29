ElectrifAi, Global Leader in Practical AI and Machine Learning, Announces the Appointment of Two Senior Vice Presidents

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi (www.electrifai.net), a global leader in practical Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (ML) products has announced the appointment of two senior executives. Debra Fahey will be joining the company as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Delivery & Operations, and Michael Fox will be joining as Senior Vice President of Product Management. Together, these leaders bring over 40 years of experience in the fields of technology, business analytics, innovation strategy, and software development to ElectrifAi's growing team of skilled professionals.

"I am proud to welcome Debra and Michael as the newest additions to ElectrifAi's deep executive leadership team," said CEO, Edward Scott. "Their wealth of knowledge and invaluable experience in the fields of delivery, operations, and product management will be vital in their new roles advancing ElectrifAi's industry-leading Ai and ML products. I am confident Ms. Fahey and Mr. Fox will add value to our expanding global leadership team and continue to strengthen our expertise within the Ai and ML technology, innovation, and delivery of solutions."

Ms. Fahey brings over 25-plus years of experience delivering global innovative products to the market and continuous operational improvement efficiencies across multiple sectors including banking, education, healthcare, government, retail, and nonprofits. In her role, Ms. Fahey is responsible for guiding globally diverse teams of data scientists, aligning IT and technical leads to implement ElectrifAI's customers world-class Ai and ML products and solutions. Prior to joining ElectrifAi, Ms. Fahey helped numerous companies such as Staples, Dell EMC, and Boston Scientific revamp their operations, deliver transformative products and solutions using the highest standard of technology and operational efficiencies. "We are looking forward to applying Ms. Fahey's considerable experience with building high-performing teams, navigating complex global solutions and products to drive even greater achievements for our customers," said CEO, Edward Scott.

Mr. Fox has a successful track record spanning over 20 years in product management and business development in emerging enterprise technology markets. Mr. Fox's expertise lies in a deep understanding of technology markets, defining and building technology products through extensive work with customers and partners, and developing high-performing teams. Prior to joining ElectrifAi as Senior Vice President of Product Management, Michael held numerous high-level positions at Intralinks, Synchronoss, EMC and was successful in several startups. Mr. Fox's responsibilities at ElectrifAi will include all aspects of running and growing the product portfolio, defining the product vision, product strategy, product design and product development while managing the process that drives a scaled product portfolio for ElectrifAi.

This announcement comes after a number of significant new hires by ElectrifAi. Alongside Ms. Fahey and Mr. Fox, the company recently appointed Ms. Saroj Venkatesh as Head of India, Ms. Xian Sun as Head of China and Ms. Nancy Hornberger as Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Healthcare to the leadership team. These new hires solidify the company's commitment to expanding gender equality and driving success in the ElectrifAi Ai and ML technology space. Also joining the team is Deron Hurst as the company's Senior Vice President of its rapidly growing Federal Government division. Hurst is an experienced federal solutions executive, with a significant focus on developing strategic relationships across a number of federal agencies.

One of the oldest machine learning companies in the United States, ElectrifAi has been a leader in the space for over 15 years and counts many of America's best known corporations as customers, including: Mars, CVS, T-Mobile, The United States Government, Novartis, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, MasterCard, Citi, Mercy Hospitals, Bon Secours and United Airlines.

To learn more about ElectrifAi, please visit: www.ElectrifAi.net.

About ElectrifAi

Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi is the leader in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space, developing innovative machine learning-based products that improve our customers' business. Many of the world's largest enterprise and government customers trust ElectrifAi to transform their disparate, chaotic data into practical insights that solve everyday problems and propel their business through improved profit, increased performance and reduced risk.

ElectrifAi has positively impacted companies in the world's top industries including: government, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, retail and media. ElectrifAi's innovative approach fully embraces an open-source technology framework based on Spark, notebooks and containers, and Kubernetes that are faster than any of their competition. Headquartered in Jersey City and with offices located in Boston, San Diego, Shanghai, and New Delhi, ElectrifAi operates worldwide. For more information visit ElectrifAi.net

