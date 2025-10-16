RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America has been awarded the Reuters Events 2025 Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours for Innovation . This recognition celebrates companies driving innovation within the global automotive industry through advances in technology, R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, or partnerships.

Electrify America Wins Reuters Events 2025 Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours for Innovation

Electrify America received the award for its battery energy storage system (BESS) deployment, a solution that helps enable Hyper-Fast electric vehicle (EV) charging in areas with limited grid capacity. By storing energy during low usage periods and discharging it during high demand, BESS can help bring Hyper-Fast EV charging to locations where traditional infrastructure alone cannot meet demand.

To date, Electrify America has more than 170 BESS deployments coupled with charging stations, totaling over 65,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy storage deployed. This innovation helps reduce strain on the electrical grid, shorten station deployment timelines, and increase charging accessibility for EV drivers.

"The addition of BESS across our network is a game changer for the EV industry," said Rob Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America. "They're enabling us to deliver Hyper-Fast charging in locations where existing grid infrastructure alone may not have allowed the addition of EV charging."

In California, Electrify America's BESS deployments collectively operate as the largest virtual power plant of their kind, integrating renewable energy and supporting the stability of the state's electrical grid. This includes Electrify America's first megawatt (MW)-level BESS in Baker, California , which integrates 1.5 MW of energy storage, solar support, and advanced controls technology to power up to 12 Hyper-Fast chargers where utility capacity and grid limitations would have otherwise made it impossible.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and access. The investment enables millions of Americans to charge with confidence and discover the benefits of electric driving on our coast–to–coast network of highway and community chargers.

Electrify America's Hyper-Fast network currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increasing ZEV adoption with a network that is convenient, technologically advanced and built for customers.

Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC