Electrify America Demonstrates Ease of Long-Distance Charging Along Coastal Electric Vehicle Road Trip

Nov 20, 2025, 08:56 ET

The 1,765-mile coastal road trip showcases expanding network availability, Hyper-Fast charging capabilities, and a seamless user experience.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America's senior director of sales and marketing, Rachel Moses, has demonstrated the ease of the Electrify America Hyper-Fast charging network in a 1,765-mile electric vehicle journey across 14 states from Portland, Maine, to Key West, Florida, a route that is known to be popular during this time of year.

"Earlier this year, a Reddit user challenged me to take an electric vehicle (EV) road trip powered only by Electrify America," said Moses. "So I made it happen — choosing the snowbird route from Portland, Maine, to Key West, Florida. Join me for more than a thousand miles, charged entirely on our network."

During the road trip, Moses demonstrated the ease of planning and driving a long-distance EV trip. She documented the experience as she used both the Electrify America mobile app and Plug&Charge to start charging at 15 charging stations along the East Coast, including a visit to Electrify America's first charging station installed in 2018, located in Chicopee, Massachusetts. She then visited a station where Electrify America collaborates with the New York Power Authority (NYPA), helping to expand the NY EVolve charging network.

The road trip spanned six days, traversing 14 states, covering 1,765 miles, and included visits to numerous coffee shops. Moses chose to highlight two different vehicles for the fully electric trip. She began in a 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, and upon arriving at the company's Center of Excellence in Reston, Virginia, she traded into a 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Two years ago, as Robert Barrosa assumed the role of president and CEO of Electrify America, he drove coast-to-coast from Los Angeles, California, to Reston, Virginia. "Rachel's road trip is a testament to our seamless, user-friendly experience," said Barrosa. "As EV adoption continues to accelerate in the U.S., Electrify America's network continues to scale to meet demand and make long-distance travel feel effortless for drivers, which is especially important during peak travel periods like the upcoming holidays."

Nearly 82 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles by car over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA. With more than 1,000 stations and over 5,000 chargers across North America, the company is expanding its EV charging infrastructure to meet growing consumer demand.

Follow Rachel on her electrified journey along the East Coast, learn how to prepare for a holiday road trip, and see how our customers #ChargeOn. 

To view the electric journey accompanying this announcement, click here: https://bit.ly/4o7IFDb

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open Hyper-Fast charging network in the U.S., is investing more than $2 billion in Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and access. The investment enables millions of Americans to charge with confidence and discover the benefits of electric driving on our coast–to–coast network of highway and community chargers.

Electrify America's Hyper-Fast network currently operates in 47 states and the District of Columbia, supporting increasing ZEV adoption with a network that is convenient, technologically advanced and built for customers.

Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs.

For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC

