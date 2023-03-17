Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2022 Year-End Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Record annual revenue of $9.0 million , up 4.9% over prior year

Gross Margin of 53.6%

Cash and investments of $9.7 million

Table in thousands, except per share data





FY22

FY21

Change Net Sales

$ 9,029

$ 8,607

4.9 % Gross Margin



53.6 %

54.3 % (70) bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ (37)

$ 441

(108.4) % Operating Income (Loss) Margin



(0.5) %

5.0 % (550) bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 72

$ 459

(84.3) % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.03

$ .12

(75.0) %

Net sales during 2022 increased 4.9% to $9,029,000 from $8,607,000 in the prior year. Sales growth for the year was driven primarily by increased domestic sales for agricultural and industrial automation applications.

"We are pleased to report record annual revenue for 2022," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Our growth was driven by increased sales of both our traditional wired sensor products and our HazardPROTM wireless monitoring systems."

Klenk continued, "While significant supply chain disruptions continued during the year, our team did an excellent job addressing these challenges to deliver strong results."

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2022 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,



2022

2021

Net sales $ 9,029

$ 8,607

Cost of goods sold

4,188



3,930

Gross profit

4,841



4,677















Operating expenses

4,878



4,236















Operating income (loss)

(37)



441

















Non-operating income, net

109



18















Income before income taxes

72



459















Income tax expense (benefit)

(28)



49















Net income $ 100

$ 410















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.03

$ 0.12

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,432,843



3,444,939





















Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands)



December 31



2022

2021

Assets





















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,682

$ 9,769

Trade receivables, net

1,161



1,005

Inventories

1,745



1,663

Other current assets

225



191

Total current assets

12,813



12,628















Deferred income tax asset

256



208

Intangible assets, net

0



38

Property and equipment, net

975



1,017

Total assets $ 14,044

$ 13,891















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturity of financing lease $ 6

$ 6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

624



691

Total current liabilities

630



697















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

0



6

Total long-term liabilities

0



6















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

342



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,163



2,041

Retained earnings

10,908



10,808

Other comprehensive gain

1



0

Total stockholders' equity

13,414



13,188















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,044

$ 13,891



2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Our Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast on April 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELSE2023. Please retain a copy of the 16 digit Control Number that is printed on your proxy card as you will need it to enter the Annual Meeting as a verified shareholder. Shareholders will be able to vote in this virtual meeting as if they were attending an in-person meeting. Shareholders may submit questions prior to the start of the meeting at https://www.electro-sensors.com/about/investor-info under Investor Contact - Email Gloria.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

