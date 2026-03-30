Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2025 Year-End Financial Results

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Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Mar 30, 2026, 16:00 ET

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

  • Record annual revenue of $10.1 million, up 8.2% over prior year
  • Gross Margin of 50.8%
  • Cash and investments of $10.6 million

Table in thousands, except per share data

FY25

FY24

Change

Net Sales

$

10,142

$

9,373

8.2

%

Gross Margin

50.8

%

48.9

%

190

bps

Operating Income (Loss)

$

2

$

(4)

150.0

%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin

0.0

%

(0.0)

%

0

bps

Income Before Income Taxes

$

347

$

436

(20.4)

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$

0.09

$

0.13

(30.8)

%

Net sales during 2025 increased to $10,142,000 from $9,373,000 in the prior year.  This increase was comprised of sales increases in both our wired product families and HazardPROTM wireless monitoring systems for industrial and agricultural applications.

"We are pleased to report record annual revenue of $10.1 million, up 8.2% over the prior year," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president.  "Additionally, we are also encouraged by 2025 gross margins of 50.8%, rising from 48.9% in the prior year as we continued our focus on manufacturing efficiencies and strategic price adjustments.

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

 

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Net sales

$

10,142

$

9,373

Cost of goods sold

4,985

4,791

Gross profit

5,157

4,582







Operating expenses

5,155

4,586







Operating income (loss)

2

(4)








Non-operating income, net

345

440







Income before income taxes

347

436







Income tax expense (benefit)

41

(10)







Net income

$

306

$

446







Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.09

$

0.13

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,475,828

3,435,040









Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2025 and 2024

(in thousands)

 

December 31

2025

2024

Assets










Current Assets





Cash and investments

$

10,601

$

10,004

Trade receivables, net

1,404

1,309

Inventories

2,028

1,964

Other current assets

320

197

Total current assets

14,353

13,474







Deferred income tax asset

464

501

Property and equipment, net

885

910

Total assets

$

15,702

$

14,885







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

885

$

552

Total current liabilities

885

552







Stockholders' equity





Common stock

348

344

Additional paid-in capital

2,534

2,360

Retained earnings

11,935

11,629

Total stockholders' equity

14,817

14,333







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,702

$

14,885

Annual Meeting

Our Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held later this year and information about the meeting will be published on our website and in the proxy statement once the meeting date is determined. All shareholders are welcome to attend and take part in the discussion of Company affairs. 

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

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