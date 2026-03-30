Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2025 Year-End Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Record annual revenue of $10.1 million, up 8.2% over prior year

Gross Margin of 50.8%

Cash and investments of $10.6 million

Table in thousands, except per share data





FY25

FY24

Change Net Sales

$ 10,142

$ 9,373

8.2 % Gross Margin



50.8 %

48.9 % 190 bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ 2

$ (4)

150.0 % Operating Income (Loss) Margin



0.0 %

(0.0) % 0 bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 347

$ 436

(20.4) % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.09

$ 0.13

(30.8) %

Net sales during 2025 increased to $10,142,000 from $9,373,000 in the prior year. This increase was comprised of sales increases in both our wired product families and HazardPROTM wireless monitoring systems for industrial and agricultural applications.

"We are pleased to report record annual revenue of $10.1 million, up 8.2% over the prior year," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, we are also encouraged by 2025 gross margins of 50.8%, rising from 48.9% in the prior year as we continued our focus on manufacturing efficiencies and strategic price adjustments.

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,



2025

2024

Net sales $ 10,142

$ 9,373

Cost of goods sold

4,985



4,791

Gross profit

5,157



4,582















Operating expenses

5,155



4,586















Operating income (loss)

2



(4)

















Non-operating income, net

345



440















Income before income taxes

347



436















Income tax expense (benefit)

41



(10)















Net income $ 306

$ 446















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.09

$ 0.13

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,475,828



3,435,040





















Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands)

December 31



2025

2024

Assets





















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 10,601

$ 10,004

Trade receivables, net

1,404



1,309

Inventories

2,028



1,964

Other current assets

320



197

Total current assets

14,353



13,474















Deferred income tax asset

464



501

Property and equipment, net

885



910

Total assets $ 15,702

$ 14,885















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 885

$ 552

Total current liabilities

885



552















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

348



344

Additional paid-in capital

2,534



2,360

Retained earnings

11,935



11,629

Total stockholders' equity

14,817



14,333















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,702

$ 14,885



Annual Meeting

Our Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held later this year and information about the meeting will be published on our website and in the proxy statement once the meeting date is determined. All shareholders are welcome to attend and take part in the discussion of Company affairs.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

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SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.