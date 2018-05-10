Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data





Q1 FY18

Q1 FY17

Change Net Sales

$ 1,716

$ 1,670

2.8 % Gross Margin



53.4 %

53.9 % -5 bps Operating Loss

$ (281)

$ (143)

-96.5 % Operating Loss Margin



(16.3) %

(8.7) % -7.6 bps Loss Before Income Taxes

$ (256)

$ (132)

-93.9 % Loss Per Share (diluted)

$ (.06)

$ (.02)

-200.0 %

Net sales for the 2018 first quarter increased 2.8% to $1,716,000 from $1,670,000 in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased HazardPRO™ product sales and system orders, led by increased sales into Canada.

"We continue to be encouraged by the excellent customer feedback on our HazardPRO wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Furthermore, these satisfied customers are in many cases returning for HazardPRO system upgrades and hazard monitoring expansions at additional facilities."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2018 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31

2018

2017 Sales $ 1,716

$ 1,670 Cost of goods sold

800



771 Gross profit

916



899











Operating expenses

1,197



1,042











Operating loss

(281)



(143)











Non-operating income

25



11











Loss before income taxes

(256)



(132)











Benefit from income taxes

(54)



(48)











Net loss $ (202)

$ (84)











Loss per share – diluted $ (0.06)

$ (0.02) Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,395,521

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (in thousands)



March 31

December 31

2018

2017 Assets (unaudited)















Current Assets









Cash and investments $ 8,351

$ 8,719 Trade receivables, net

855



902 Inventories

1,579



1,552 Other current assets

289



186 Total current assets

11,074



11,359











Deferred income tax asset, long-term

163



182 Intangible assets, net

741



800 Property and equipment, net

1,058



1,074 Total assets $ 13,036

$ 13,415



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Current Liabilities









Contingent earn-out $ 0

$ 150 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

528



558 Total current liabilities

528



708











Stockholders' equity









Common stock

339



339 Additional paid-in capital

2,008



2,004 Retained earnings

10,143



10,352 Other comprehensive gain

18



12 Total stockholders' equity

12,508



12,707











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,036

$ 13,415

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, the application of which span across multiple industries. We know that when it comes to monitoring your most critical production processes, your business relies on accurate and real-time information to ensure the safety of employees and protection of equipment. We understand that unexpected downtime is stressful and expensive. Preventive and predictive maintenance based on feedback gathered from your production processes can greatly reduce the chance that a catastrophic breakdown will occur. Using Electro-Sensors products provides you the confidence to know that your equipment is running properly and within safe limits, and that any deviation will be quickly identified and neutralized. We appreciate our many loyal customers who depend upon our products every day to maintain safety and help run their plants with greater efficiency, productivity, and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors

Google+: google.com/+Electro-sensors

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

CONTACT: David Klenk, 952-930-0100, dklenk@electro-sensors.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electro-sensors-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300646728.html

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electro-sensors.com

