Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

News provided by

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

16:34 ET

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

  • First quarter revenue of $1,716,000, up 2.8% from prior year quarter
  • Gross Margin of 53.4%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $8.3 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data

Q1 FY18

Q1 FY17

Change

Net Sales

$

1,716

$

1,670

2.8

%

Gross Margin

53.4

%

53.9

%

-5

bps

Operating Loss

$

(281)

$

(143)

-96.5

%

Operating Loss Margin

(16.3)

%

(8.7)

%

-7.6

bps

Loss Before Income Taxes

$

(256)

$

(132)

-93.9

%

Loss Per Share (diluted)

$

(.06)

$

(.02)

-200.0

%

Net sales for the 2018 first quarter increased 2.8% to $1,716,000 from $1,670,000 in the prior-year quarter.  The increase was primarily due to increased HazardPROproduct sales and system orders, led by increased sales into Canada.

"We continue to be encouraged by the excellent customer feedback on our HazardPRO wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Furthermore, these satisfied customers are in many cases returning for HazardPRO system upgrades and hazard monitoring expansions at additional facilities."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2018 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended March 31

2018

2017

Sales

$

1,716

$

1,670

Cost of goods sold

800

771

Gross profit

916

899






Operating expenses

1,197

1,042






Operating loss

(281)

(143)






Non-operating income

25

11






Loss before income taxes

(256)

(132)






Benefit from income taxes

(54)

(48)






Net loss

$

(202)

$

(84)






Loss per share – diluted

$

(0.06)

$

(0.02)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521

3,395,521

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

(in thousands)


March 31

December 31

2018

2017

Assets

(unaudited)







Current Assets




Cash and investments

$

8,351

$

8,719

Trade receivables, net

855

902

Inventories

1,579

1,552

Other current assets

289

186

Total current assets

11,074

11,359






Deferred income tax asset, long-term

163

182

Intangible assets, net

741

800

Property and equipment, net

1,058

1,074

Total assets

$

13,036

$

13,415


















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Current Liabilities




Contingent earn-out

$

0

$

150

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

528

558

Total current liabilities

528

708






Stockholders' equity




Common stock

339

339

Additional paid-in capital

2,008

2,004

Retained earnings

10,143

10,352

Other comprehensive gain

18

12

Total stockholders' equity

12,508

12,707






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,036

$

13,415

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, the application of which span across multiple industries. We know that when it comes to monitoring your most critical production processes, your business relies on accurate and real-time information to ensure the safety of employees and protection of equipment. We understand that unexpected downtime is stressful and expensive. Preventive and predictive maintenance based on feedback gathered from your production processes can greatly reduce the chance that a catastrophic breakdown will occur. Using Electro-Sensors products provides you the confidence to know that your equipment is running properly and within safe limits, and that any deviation will be quickly identified and neutralized. We appreciate our many loyal customers who depend upon our products every day to maintain safety and help run their plants with greater efficiency, productivity, and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Google+: google.com/+Electro-sensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

CONTACT: David Klenk, 952-930-0100, dklenk@electro-sensors.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electro-sensors-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300646728.html

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.electro-sensors.com

Also from this source

Mar 20, 2018, 15:15 ET Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2017 Year End Financial Results

Nov 13, 2017, 16:08 ET Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

News provided by

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

16:34 ET