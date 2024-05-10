Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First quarter revenue of $2,244,000 , up 9.7% from prior year-period

Gross Margin of 48.1%

Cash and investments of approximately $10.1 million

Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data





Q1 FY24

Q1 FY23

Change Net Sales

$ 2,244

$ 2,045

9.7 % Gross Margin



48.1 %

50.0 % (190) bps Operating Loss

$ (100)

$ (138)

27.5 % Operating Margin



(4.5) %

(6.7) % 220 bps Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit

$ 16

$ (45)

135.6 % Income (Loss) Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.00

$ (0.01)

100.0 %

"We are pleased to report first quarter revenue of $2,244,000, up 9.7% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "This represents our largest first quarter revenue, with the increase driven primarily by several larger orders for facility upgrades and modernization projects. Additionally, sales increased for both our traditional wired sensors and wireless HazardPRO™ systems."

A full analysis of results for the period ended March 31, 2024 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)







Three Months Ended March 31





2024

2023

Net sales $ 2,244

$ 2,045

Cost of goods sold

1,164



1,023

Gross profit

1,080



1,022















Operating expenses

1,180



1,160















Operating loss

(100)



(138)















Non-operating income

116



93















Income (loss) before income taxes

16



(45)















Benefit from income taxes

5



(1)















Net income (loss) $ 11

$ (44)















Income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.01)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021



3,428,021





















Electro-Sensors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands)







March 31

December 31



2024

2023

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 10,128

$ 9,926

Trade receivables, net

1,119



1,283

Inventories

1,811



1,751

Other current assets

218



179

Total current assets

13,276



13,139















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

336



355

Property and equipment, net

927



951

Total assets $ 14,539

$ 14,445











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 744

$ 690

Total current liabilities

744



690















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

342



342

Additional paid-in capital

2,259



2,230

Retained earnings

11,194



11,183

Total stockholders' equity

13,795



13,755















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,539

$ 14,445



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

