Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Quarterly revenue of $2,260,000 , up 27% from prior-year quarter

Gross margin of 54.6%

Cash and investments of approximately $8.8 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Net Sales

$ 2,260

$ 1,780

27.0 % Gross Margin



54.6 %

54.6 % 0 bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ 88

$ (75)

217 % Operating Income (Loss) Margin



3.9 %

(4.2) % 81 bps Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ 131

$ (48)

372.9 % Earning (Loss) Per Share (diluted)

$ .03

$ (.01)

400.0 %

Net sales in the second quarter increased 27.0% to $2,260,000 from $1,780,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2019, net sales increased 22.1% to $4,268,000 from $3,496,000 for the first six months of the prior year. International sales in the second quarter of 2019 increased to 13.8% of sales, compared to 7.4% of sales in the corresponding quarter in 2018, primarily driven by stronger sales in Brazil.

"Revenue growth during the quarter was largely driven by projects in grain, feed and milling markets," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, the increase in the second quarter was in both our traditional monitoring products and HazardPROTM wireless system sales."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2019 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Sales $ 2,260

$ 1,780

Cost of goods sold

1,025



808

Gross profit

1,235



972















Operating expenses

1,147



1,047















Operating income (loss)

88



(75)















Non-operating income

43



27















Income (loss) before income taxes

131



(48)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

28



(5)















Net income (loss) $ 103

$ (43)















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.03

$ (0.01)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,395,521







Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Sales $ 4,268

$ 3,496

Cost of goods sold

1,966



1,608

Gross profit

2,302



1,888















Operating expenses

2,300



2,244















Operating income (loss)

2



(356)















Non-operating income

89



52















Income (loss) before income taxes

91



(304)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

19



(59)















Net income (loss) $ 72

$ (245)















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.07)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,395,521



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 8,777

$ 8,799

Trade receivables, net

1,295



896

Inventories

1,712



1,618

Other current assets

155



155

Total current assets

11,939



11,468















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

203



192

Intangible assets, net

457



565

Property and equipment, net

1,065



1,050

Total assets $ 13,664

$ 13,275















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 5

$ 5

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

828



521

Total current liabilities

833



526















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

21



24

Total long-term liabilities

21



24















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

339



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,024



2,019

Retained earnings

10,407



10,335

Other comprehensive income

40



32

Total stockholders' equity

12,810



12,725















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,664

$ 13,275



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

