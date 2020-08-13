Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Quarterly revenue of $2,092,000

Gross margin of 52.5%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.1 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Net Sales

$ 2,092

$ 2,260

-7.4 % Gross Margin



52.5 %

54.6 % -210 bps Operating Income

$ 19

$ 88

-78.4 % Operating Income Margin



0.9 %

3.9 % -300 bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 19

$ 131

-85.5 % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ .01

$ .03

-66.7 %

Net sales in the second quarter decreased 7.4% to $2,092,000 from $2,260,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2020, net sales decreased 5.9% to $4,015,000 from $4,268,000 for the first six months of the prior year. The quarter represents the first full quarter impacted by the pandemic and we believe that the net sales decrease is due to the impact of the pandemic on our customers' business.

"This past quarter brought significant challenges to our team as the pandemic forced us to modify many aspects of how we do business," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "We will continue to adapt to the ever changing circumstances to ensure our employees stay safe and our customers get the products and services they need to effectively operate their businesses."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2020 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Sales $ 2,092

$ 2,260

Cost of goods sold

994



1,025

Gross profit

1,098



1,235















Operating expenses

1,079



1,147















Operating income

19



88















Non-operating income

0



43















Income before income taxes

19



131















Provision for income taxes

1



28















Net income $ 18

$ 103















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.03

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,395,521





Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Sales $ 4,015

$ 4,268

Cost of goods sold

1,918



1,966

Gross profit

2,097



2,302















Operating expenses

2,219



2,300















Operating income (loss)

(122)



2















Non-operating income

31



89















Income (loss) before income taxes

(91)



91















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(18)



19















Net income (loss) $ (73)

$ 72















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.02)

$ 0.02

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,395,521



3,395,521



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,052

$ 8,830

Trade receivables, net

1,054



1,036

Inventories

1,735



1,695

Other current assets

174



159

Total current assets

12,015



11,720















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

221



203

Intangible assets, net

359



489

Property and equipment, net

1,024



1,063

Total assets $ 13,619

$ 13,475















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 6

$ 5

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

776



560

Total current liabilities

782



565















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

15



19

Total long-term liabilities

15



19















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

339



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,034



2,030

Retained earnings

10,449



10,522

Total stockholders' equity

12,822



12,891















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,619

$ 13,475



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

