Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Record quarterly revenue of $2,462,000

Gross margin of 55.9%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Net Sales

$ 2,462

$ 2,092

17.7 % Gross Margin



55.9 %

52.5 % 340 bps Operating Income

$ 271

$ 19

1326.3 % Operating Income Margin



11.0 %

0.9 % 1010 bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 271

$ 19

1326.3 % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ .06

$ .01

500.0 %

Net sales in the second quarter increased 17.7% to $2,462,000 from $2,092,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2021, net sales increased 8.7% to $4,363,000 from $4,015,000 for the first six months of the prior year. Furthermore, gross margin for the quarter was 55.9%, up from 52.5% in the corresponding quarter in 2020, driven by a favorable product mix.

"We are pleased to report record revenue for the 2021 second quarter," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Our second quarter results were favorably impacted by orders for industrial automation applications, an area that continues to be important to our growth strategy."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2021 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Sales $ 2,462

$ 2,092

Cost of goods sold

1,086



994

Gross profit

1,376



1,098















Operating expenses

1,105



1,079















Operating income

271



19















Non-operating income

0



0















Income before income taxes

271



19















Provision for income taxes

57



1















Net income $ 214

$ 18















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.06

$ 0.01

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,413,444



3,395,521







Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Sales $ 4,363

$ 4,015

Cost of goods sold

1,997



1,918

Gross profit

2,366



2,097















Operating expenses

2,099



2,219















Operating income (loss)

267



(122)















Non-operating income

2



31















Income (loss) before income taxes

269



(91)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

57



(18)















Net income (loss) $ 212

$ (73)















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.06

$ (0.02)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,433,609



3,395,521



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,



2020

2020

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,581

$ 9,131

Trade receivables, net

1,412



957

Inventories

1,525



1,572

Other current assets

176



196

Total current assets

12,694



11,856















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

274



246

Intangible assets, net

98



228

Property and equipment, net

952



989

Total assets $ 14,018

$ 13,319















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 6

$ 6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,015



527

Total current liabilities

1,021



533















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

9



12

Total long-term liabilities

9



12















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

339



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,039



2,036

Retained earnings

10,610



10,398

Other comprehensive gain

0



1

Total stockholders' equity

12,988



12,774















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,018

$ 13,319



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

