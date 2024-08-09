Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Quarterly revenue of $2,217,000 , up 3.7% from the prior-year period

Gross margin of 47.2%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.9 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Net Sales

$ 2,217

$ 2,137

3.7 % Gross Margin



47.2 %

50.0 % -280 bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ (107)

$ 44

(343.2) % Operating Income Margin



(4.8) %

2.1 % -690 bps Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ 2

$ 138

(98.6) % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.00

$ 0.03

(100.0) %

Net sales in the second quarter increased 3.7% to $2,217,000 from $2,137,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2024, net sales increased 6.7% to $4,461,000 from $4,182,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2024 six-month period was 47.7%, down from 50.0% in the corresponding six months in 2023, primarily due to increased material and labor costs across all product lines.

"During the 2024 second quarter, our sales increased 3.7% from the comparable prior-year period, primarily due to increased sales of our HazardPROTM wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Customers continue to value the ease of installation, flexibility, and favorable overall cost of ownership of our HazardPRO systems."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2024 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Sales $ 2,217

$ 2,137 Cost of goods sold

1,170



1,069 Gross profit

1,047



1,068











Operating expenses

1,154



1,024











Operating income (loss)

(107)



44











Non-operating income, net

109



94











Income before income taxes

2



138











Provision for income taxes

6



22











Net income (loss) $ (4)

$ 116











Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.03 Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021



3,443,394



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Sales $ 4,461

$ 4,182 Cost of goods sold

2,334



2,092 Gross profit

2,127



2,090











Operating expenses

2,334



2,184











Operating income (loss)

(207)



(94)











Non-operating income, net

225



187











Income before income taxes

18



93











Provision for income taxes

11



21











Net income $ 7

$ 72











Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.02 Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021



3,443,930

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 Assets (unaudited)















Current Assets









Cash and investments $ 9,944

$ 9,926 Trade receivables, net

1,180



1,283 Inventories

1,865



1,751 Other current assets

218



179 Total current assets

13,207



13,139











Deferred income tax asset, long-term

330



355 Property and equipment, net

930



951 Total assets $ 14,467

$ 14,445











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





















Current Liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 638

$ 690 Total current liabilities

638



690























Stockholders' equity









Common stock

342



342 Additional paid-in capital

2,297



2,230 Retained earnings

11,190



11,183 Total stockholders' equity

13,829



13,755











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,467

$ 14,445

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

