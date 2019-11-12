Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Quarterly revenue of $2,049,000 , down 4.5% from prior year quarter

Year-to-date revenue of $6,317,000 , up 12% from similar prior year period

Cash and investments of approximately $8.9 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change Net Sales

$ 2,049

$ 2,146

-4.5%

Gross Margin



52.4%



55.7%

-330 bps

Operating Income (Loss)

$ (18)

$ 199

-109.0%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin



(0.9)%



9.3%

-1020 bps

Income Before Income Taxes

$ 25

$ 237

-89.5%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ .01

$ .06

-83.3%



Net sales in the second quarter decreased 4.5% to $2,049,000 from $2,146,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2019, net sales increased 12.0% to $6,317,000 from $5,642,000 for the first nine months of the prior year. The year-to-date increase is primarily due to increased sales of HazardPROTM wireless hazard monitoring systems. In addition, international sales increased 51% for the nine-month period, primarily driven by sales into Canada.

"We are very encouraged by the sales growth of HazardPRO wireless systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "We continue to believe these systems deliver the most advanced hazard monitoring solution at a very competitive overall price point."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2019 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income (Loss) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Sales $ 2,049

$ 2,146

Cost of goods sold

975



951

Gross profit

1,074



1,195















Operating expenses

1,092



996















Operating income (loss)

(18)



199















Non-operating income, net

43



38















Income before income taxes

25



237















Provision for income taxes

6



50















Net income $ 19

$ 187















Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.06

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,398,533



3,398,238





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Sales $ 6,317

$ 5,642

Cost of goods sold

2,941



2,559

Gross profit

3,376



3,083















Operating expenses

3,392



3,240















Operating income (loss)

(16)



(157)















Non-operating income, net

132



90















Income (loss) before income taxes

116



(67)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

25



(9)















Net income (loss) $ 91

$ (58)















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.03

$ (0.02)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,397,385



3,395,521



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 8,903

$ 8,799

Trade receivables, net

965



896

Inventories

1,719



1,618

Other current assets

194



155

Total current assets

11,781



11,468















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

196



192

Intangible assets, net

555



565

Property and equipment, net

1,063



1,050

Total assets $ 13,595

$ 13,275















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 5

$ 5

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

736



521

Total current liabilities

741



526















Long-term liabilities











Financing lease, net of current maturities

20



24

Total long-term liabilities

20



24















Stockholders' equity











Common stock

339



339

Additional paid-in capital

2,027



2,019

Retained earnings

10,426



10,335

Other comprehensive income

42



32

Total stockholders' equity

12,834



12,725















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,595

$ 13,275



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

