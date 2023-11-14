Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

  • Quarterly revenue of $2,057,000
  • Gross margin of 48.3%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.9 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

Change

Net Sales

$

2,057

$

2,216

(7.2)

%

Gross Margin

48.3

%

52.5

%

-420

bps

Operating Income (Loss)

$

(26)

$

119

(121.8)

%

Operating Income Margin

(1.2)

%

5.4

%

-660

bps

Income Before Income Taxes

$

83

$

154

(46.1)

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$

0.00

$

0.04

(100.0)

%

Net sales in the third quarter decreased 7.2% to $2,057,000 from $2,216,000 in the prior-year quarter.  For the first nine months of 2023, net sales decreased 9.8% to $6,239,000 from $6,915,000 for the first nine months of the prior year.  Gross margin for the 2023 nine-month period was 49.4%, down from 54.0% in the corresponding nine months in 2022, primarily due to increased product and labor costs across all product lines. 

"During the third quarter, we experienced decreased sales of our wired sensor products, partially offset by an increase in sales of our wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, gross margin was negatively impacted during the quarter due to increased component and labor costs as the supply chain for both materials and labor continues to be challenging."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2023 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Three and Nine Months End September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)


Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Sales

$

2,057

$

2,216

Cost of goods sold

1,064

1,053

Gross profit

993

1,163







Operating expenses

1,019

1,044







Operating income (loss)

(26)

119







Non-operating income, net

109

35







Income before income taxes

83

154







Provision for income taxes

75

32







Net income

$

8

$

122







Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

0.00

$

0.04

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021

3,401,880





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Sales

$

6,239

$

6,915

Cost of goods sold

3,156

3,178

Gross profit

3,083

3,737







Operating expenses

3,203

3,997







Operating income (loss)

(120)

(260)







Non-operating income, net

296

43







Income (loss) before income taxes

176

(217)







Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

96

(46)







Net income (loss)

$

80

$

(171)







Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

0.02

$

(0.05)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021

3,397,664

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands)


September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Assets

(unaudited)









Current Assets





Cash and investments

$

9,928

$

9,682

Trade receivables, net

1,066

1,161

Inventories

1,836

1,745

Other current assets

415

225

Total current assets

13,245

12,813







Deferred income tax asset, long-term

198

256

Property and equipment, net

907

975

Total assets

$

14,350

$

14,044







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












Current Liabilities





Current maturities of financing lease

$

1

$

6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

820

624

Total current liabilities

821

630














Stockholders' equity





Common stock

342

342

Additional paid-in capital

2,201

2,163

Retained earnings

10,988

10,908

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(2)

1

Total stockholders' equity

13,529

13,414







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,350

$

14,044

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

