Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
14 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET
MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
- Quarterly revenue of $2,057,000
- Gross margin of 48.3%
- Cash and investments of approximately $9.9 million
Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
|
Q3 2023
|
Q3 2022
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
2,057
|
$
|
2,216
|
(7.2)
|
%
|
Gross Margin
|
48.3
|
%
|
52.5
|
%
|
-420
|
bps
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(26)
|
$
|
119
|
(121.8)
|
%
|
Operating Income Margin
|
(1.2)
|
%
|
5.4
|
%
|
-660
|
bps
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
$
|
83
|
$
|
154
|
(46.1)
|
%
|
Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.04
|
(100.0)
|
%
Net sales in the third quarter decreased 7.2% to $2,057,000 from $2,216,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2023, net sales decreased 9.8% to $6,239,000 from $6,915,000 for the first nine months of the prior year. Gross margin for the 2023 nine-month period was 49.4%, down from 54.0% in the corresponding nine months in 2022, primarily due to increased product and labor costs across all product lines.
"During the third quarter, we experienced decreased sales of our wired sensor products, partially offset by an increase in sales of our wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, gross margin was negatively impacted during the quarter due to increased component and labor costs as the supply chain for both materials and labor continues to be challenging."
A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2023 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.
|
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
|
Statements of Income
|
For the Three and Nine Months End September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)
|
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Sales
|
$
|
2,057
|
$
|
2,216
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,064
|
1,053
|
Gross profit
|
993
|
1,163
|
Operating expenses
|
1,019
|
1,044
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(26)
|
119
|
Non-operating income, net
|
109
|
35
|
Income before income taxes
|
83
|
154
|
Provision for income taxes
|
75
|
32
|
Net income
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
122
|
Earnings (loss) per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.00
|
$
|
0.04
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
3,428,021
|
3,401,880
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Sales
|
$
|
6,239
|
$
|
6,915
|
Cost of goods sold
|
3,156
|
3,178
|
Gross profit
|
3,083
|
3,737
|
Operating expenses
|
3,203
|
3,997
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(120)
|
(260)
|
Non-operating income, net
|
296
|
43
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
176
|
(217)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
96
|
(46)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
80
|
$
|
(171)
|
Earnings (loss) per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
3,428,021
|
3,397,664
|
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
|
Balance Sheets
|
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|
(in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Assets
|
(unaudited)
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and investments
|
$
|
9,928
|
$
|
9,682
|
Trade receivables, net
|
1,066
|
1,161
|
Inventories
|
1,836
|
1,745
|
Other current assets
|
415
|
225
|
Total current assets
|
13,245
|
12,813
|
Deferred income tax asset, long-term
|
198
|
256
|
Property and equipment, net
|
907
|
975
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,350
|
$
|
14,044
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Current maturities of financing lease
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
6
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
820
|
624
|
Total current liabilities
|
821
|
630
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common stock
|
342
|
342
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,201
|
2,163
|
Retained earnings
|
10,988
|
10,908
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(2)
|
1
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
13,529
|
13,414
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
14,350
|
$
|
14,044
About Electro-Sensors
Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.
