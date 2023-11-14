Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Quarterly revenue of $2,057,000

Gross margin of 48.3%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.9 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change Net Sales

$ 2,057

$ 2,216

(7.2) % Gross Margin



48.3 %

52.5 % -420 bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ (26)

$ 119

(121.8) % Operating Income Margin



(1.2) %

5.4 % -660 bps Income Before Income Taxes

$ 83

$ 154

(46.1) % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ 0.00

$ 0.04

(100.0) %

Net sales in the third quarter decreased 7.2% to $2,057,000 from $2,216,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first nine months of 2023, net sales decreased 9.8% to $6,239,000 from $6,915,000 for the first nine months of the prior year. Gross margin for the 2023 nine-month period was 49.4%, down from 54.0% in the corresponding nine months in 2022, primarily due to increased product and labor costs across all product lines.

"During the third quarter, we experienced decreased sales of our wired sensor products, partially offset by an increase in sales of our wireless hazard monitoring systems," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, gross margin was negatively impacted during the quarter due to increased component and labor costs as the supply chain for both materials and labor continues to be challenging."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2023 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Nine Months End September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Sales $ 2,057

$ 2,216

Cost of goods sold

1,064



1,053

Gross profit

993



1,163















Operating expenses

1,019



1,044















Operating income (loss)

(26)



119















Non-operating income, net

109



35















Income before income taxes

83



154















Provision for income taxes

75



32















Net income $ 8

$ 122















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.00

$ 0.04

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021



3,401,880











Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

Sales $ 6,239

$ 6,915

Cost of goods sold

3,156



3,178

Gross profit

3,083



3,737















Operating expenses

3,203



3,997















Operating income (loss)

(120)



(260)















Non-operating income, net

296



43















Income (loss) before income taxes

176



(217)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

96



(46)















Net income (loss) $ 80

$ (171)















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.05)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,428,021



3,397,664



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)



September 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,928

$ 9,682

Trade receivables, net

1,066



1,161

Inventories

1,836



1,745

Other current assets

415



225

Total current assets

13,245



12,813















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

198



256

Property and equipment, net

907



975

Total assets $ 14,350

$ 14,044















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 1

$ 6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

820



624

Total current liabilities

821



630





























Stockholders' equity











Common stock

342



342

Additional paid-in capital

2,201



2,163

Retained earnings

10,988



10,908

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(2)



1

Total stockholders' equity

13,529



13,414















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,350

$ 14,044



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc-

Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.