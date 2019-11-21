Electroceuticals World Market Study, 2019: Coverage of Epilepsy, Cardiovascular Diseases, Rheumatoid Arthritis & Diabetes Treatment Using Electroceuticals

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroceuticals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An overview of global markets and technologies for electroceuticals

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion on why electroceuticals are considered as an alternative to drug-based remedies

Identification of endogenous and exogenous factors that are impacting the global market growth

Coverage of several diseases such as epilepsy, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes and their treatment using electroceuticals

Information on RecoveryRx medical device, which is used for the treatment of postoperative pain of opioid/NSAID therapy

Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Biotronik Inc., Cochlear Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sonova AG

This report provides a comprehensive summary of electroceutical technologies and global markets, along with detailed profiles of key market players, a revenue product portfolio and recent activities. This report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities.

This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size. Geographic market analysis is provided for all major segments.



Market Highlights



The global electroceuticals market is expected to grow significantly due to various factors: rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investment into the development of advanced electroceuticals and government backing. For instance, GSK PLC and Microsoft Corp. invested significantly into the R&D of advanced electroceutical devices. In 2016, the companies collaborated to form Galvani Bioelectronics, planning to invest $715 million over the next seven years into R&D programs. Around 55% of the stake is owned by GSK PLC, 45% by Microsoft Corp.



A growing geriatric population is another major factor that is expected to surge market growth during the forecast period. The elderly population is at an increased risk of developing various diseases: Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, cardiac arrhythmias and epilepsy. Per the World Bank, around 9.0% of the global population is geriatric with an increased risk of neurological disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, in 2019, around 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's dementia. Out of this 5.8 million, 5.6 million were age 65+.



Significant investment in the electroceuticals industry is another major factor creating considerable opportunity in the global electroceuticals market. Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Cochlear Ltd., Demant A/S and GlaxoSmithKline PLC have been spending significantly on R&D programs related to the advance electroceutical devices. In 2016, NIH announced a fund of $248 million that was distributed to public and private research communities through Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC) to develop future electroceuticals. Such a huge amount of funding activity in the electroceuticals industry will boost the growth of the market in the near future.



Increasing prevalence of medical conditions such as neurological disorders (epilepsy, Parkinson's, paraneoplastic neurologic syndrome, migraines and much more) results in increased R&D for the development of electroceuticals. Per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, around 10 million people were living with Parkinson's disease in 2019, globally. Every year more than a million new cases of Parkinson's disease are registered, globally. There are more than 1.3 billion people living with hearing loss, across the globe, which is expected to drive the hearing aid and cochlear implant market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

North America

Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemaker Segment

R&D

Public Access Defibrillators (PAD)

Asia Pacific

Battery Technology

Factors Driving Market Growth

CVD

Product Launch

Growing Geriatric Population

Factors Restraining Market Growth

Alternative Drugs: Treatment of Arrhythmia

Stringent Government Regulations

Hackable Pacemakers

Low Awareness

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Expenditures

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemakers

Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)

Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Hearing Aids and Cochlear Implants

Others (Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare and Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments



Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Key Manufacturers

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Demant A/S

Medtronic PLC

Sonova Holding AG

Premarket Approval (PMA) Of Electroceuticals

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Advanced Bionics Ag

Aleva Neurotherapeutics Sa

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Bioelectronics Corp.

Biotronik Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cala Health Inc.

Cochlear Corp.

Demant A/S

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Electrocore Inc.

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Getinge Ab

Gn Store Nord

Hangzhou Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Livanova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Neuropace, Inc.

Nevro Corp.

Nuvectra Corp.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Sonova Ag

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Stimwave Llc

Terumo Corp.

Zoll Medical Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y8nwh

