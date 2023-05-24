Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Jury Trial Alleging Brain Damage and Permanent Memory Loss Begins May 31, 2023

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisner Baum will serve as lead counsel in the upcoming trial of Jeffrey Thelen v. Somatics, LLC and Elektrika, Inc. Jury selection and opening statements begin on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Tampa, Florida before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Barber. The trial is expected to last until June 9, 2023.

Jeff Thelen ECT

Plaintiff Jeffrey Thelen of Nebraska filed suit in 2020 against Somatics, a Florida-based manufacturer of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) devices. ECT, often referred to as "shock treatment," is used for treating severe depression and bipolar by applying a brief intense electrical current to the patient's head to induce a grand mal seizure.

The lawsuit alleges Somatics negligently failed to adequately warn about the known risks associated with its ECT machines, including brain damage, severe permanent memory loss, permanent neurocognitive injuries, and others.

Who:

Plaintiff - Jeffrey Thelen, a resident of Nebraska, underwent 95 ECT "treatments" which he alleges caused brain injuries and other harms.

Attorneys for Mr. Thelen

Bijan Esfandiari | Wisner Baum LLP

Monique Alarcon | Wisner Baum LLP

Defendant – Somatics, LLC (Venice, Florida) is the manufacturer, labeler, promoter, and distributor of the Thymatron ECT device used on Mr. Thelen.

Attorneys for Somatics:

Sue Cole | MG+M The Law Firm

Jason A. Benkner | Poole Shaffery

What:

The case arises out of 95 electroshock treatments (ECT) Plaintiff Jeffrey Thelen received between May 16, 2014, and July 25, 2016. ECT is a procedure that sends an electric current through the brain to cause a grand mal seizure. The ECT machine used to administer electroshock to Thelen during his ECT procedures was the Thymatron System IV ECT machine, manufactured by defendant, Somatics, LLC. Thelen claims he sustained injuries, including brain injury, caused by Somatics' ECT machine. The causes of action that will be tried are: (1) Strict Liability (Failure to Warn); and (2) Negligence. Somatics denies it was negligent and further denies that the ECT machine was defective as labeled.

Case No. 8:20-cv-01724

When:

Jury selection and opening statements will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 AM followed by Plaintiff's first witnesses.

Where:

U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division

Sam M. Gibbons United States Courthouse

801 North Florida Avenue

Tampa, Florida 33602

Media Contact:

Robin McCall

Director of Public Relations

Wisner Baum

[email protected]

SOURCE Wisner Baum