Electrolit Accelerates Performance as the Official 2024 Hydration Partner of Mexican Racing Driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez

Electrolit, the performance beverage formulated for faster hydration, will now fuel driver for the 2024 season.

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for the world of racing, Electrolit proudly announces its collaboration with renowned Mexican racing driver Sergio Checo Pérez. Electrolit, the preferred premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients, is set to become the official hydration partner of Pérez for the 2024 season.

"I am thrilled to partner with Electrolit as my official hydration partner for the upcoming season," explained Pérez. "Staying at the pinnacle of motorsports demands peak physical performance, and having Electrolit by my side ensures I am staying hydrated to meet the challenges on the track. Their commitment to quality aligns perfectly with my dedication to excellence. Let the 2024 season be a testament to the power of precision, performance and unbeatable hydration with Electrolit."

As part of this dynamic partnership, Electrolit's distinctive branding will adorn Checo Pérez's helmet throughout the 2024 season. In addition, fans can look forward to Checo & Electrolit activations at select circuit stops during the season.

Pérez, who boasts an impressive track record, including six Grand Prix victories and 35 podium finishes, epitomizes the high-performance ethos that aligns seamlessly with Electrolit's commitment to championing sports performance. The beverage is an ideal choice for athletes and individuals seeking optimum recovery after physical exertion. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, Electrolit provides balanced hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body.

Jake Sloan, Senior Marketing Director of Electrolit USA, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "At Electrolit, we are thrilled to join forces with Checo Pérez, a true icon in the world of Formula One. Our premium hydration beverage is tailored to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance athletes like Checo, ensuring they stay at the top of their game. We believe this collaboration will further underscore Electrolit's commitment to supporting sports excellence and delivering superior hydration."

About Electrolit
Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

