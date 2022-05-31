Electrolit Fuels Mountain Climber During Record Breaking Climb of Two Of The Highest Mountains on Earth

"The world is changing, we are seeing teenagers achieve things that have never been done before with the help of Electrolit and we want to capture this energy," said Caridad Ochoa, CEO USA with Electrolit. "It is our mission to motivate and encourage young people to pursue their goals, whatever they may be."

Juan Diego Martinez Alvarez hails from Jalisco, Mexico and on May 15th 2022 he conquered the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, as well as Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain. During his expedition the young alpinist also managed to set six new Guinness World Records, including being the youngest and fastest Mexican mountaineer to climb both mountains from base camp to top without any rotations. Achieving this accomplishment can be attributed to his grit, determination and grueling training sessions in which Electrolit played a key role. Electrolit provided Martinez with the necessary electrolytes and ions to replenish his body and keep him hydrated throughout training and the climb.

"Absolutely nothing is impossible when you believe in yourself," said Juan Diego Martinez Alvarez, the 19 year old alpinist. "With every step I was risking my life, it was both physically and mentally exhausting."

This incredible feat from Martinez, with the support of Electrolit, is a great testament to hard work and dedication and will hopefully inspire more young people to go after their goals and dreams. We at Electrolit congratulate Juan Diego Martinez Alvarez and thank him for bringing Electrolit with him to the top of the world.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body. Multiple flavor offerings will be available in the new accounts, including Strawberry-Kiwi, Grape, Orange, Berry Bliss, and Fruit Punch. Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, AM-PM, Extra Mile and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

