Electrolit Joins Sueños Music Festival to Hydrate Fans at Chicago's Biggest Latin Music Lineup

CERRITOS, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit , the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from quality ingredients announces its partnership with Sueños Music Festival, the largest Latin music lineup to reach Chicago, Illinois. Hosted at Grant Park, Sueños brings over 20 Reggaeton and Latin artists to the stage for more than 45,000 fans on May 27th and May 28th, 2023.

"We are so proud to be a part of Sueños in its second year, a significant music festival celebrating Latino culture and community in Chicago," said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. "Sueños guarantees an unforgettable experience with awesome performances and countless activities to entertain fans. Electrolit will be proudly placed throughout the grounds to give festival-goers easy access to the hydration they need to keep the fun times flowing."

As a part of the brand's partnership with the festival, Electrolit will have an onsite activation site where fans can rehydrate and recharge with samples of Electrolit's newest flavor, Blue Raspberry.

According to a recent Live Nation study, 80% of fans want to try a new beverage at a live music event, and 1 in 2 fans agree that doing so can make the experience even more memorable.

Electrolit is the perfect boost for attendees of all energy levels. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, it prevents and treats dehydration, targeting electrolytes and ions to promote noticeable re-energization after only one bottle. With over a dozen different flavors as well as zero-sugar options, there is a place on every shelf for Electrolit.

The premium hydration beverage is available at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, a night of partying, or sickness. Founded in Mexico in 1950, the hydrating beverage company was founded with the purpose of supporting individuals recovering from illness. Since then, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & party goers as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

