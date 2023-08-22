Electrolit Puts a Twist on Hydration with Pineapple Flavor Launch

Electrolit adds summer-inspired Pineapple to its series of flavors for optimal hydration, launching exclusively at Circle K across eight states

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage crafted with pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – is bringing the refreshing flavors of summer to market with the addition of Pineapple to its plethora of variants. Subtly blending natural pineapple flavors with the brand's signature electrolyte formula, the new flavor will be available exclusively at Circle K.

Electrolit Pineapple

The limited edition Pineapple flavor will be available at 1,900 Circle K Stores in California, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Nevada for the next 12 months.

"At Electrolit, we are on a mission to bring the best hydration options to customers, and we know that everyone has their unique flavor preferences," said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director at Electrolit USA. "Grabbing an Electrolit on a hot day when people are quickly losing electrolytes from sun exposure, sweat, and intense outdoor exercise makes the brand's place in convenient stores an overall great move for enhancing the consumer experience. Electrolit Pineapple's flavor and electrolyte blend is the perfect, convenient companion for a hydrated and fun-filled summer."

Electrolit Pineapple joins the now 16-strong portfolio of Electrolit flavors. Each 21 fl. Oz serving of Electrolit contains 326 mg of electrolytes alongside real glucose - a natural source of energy that boosts the body's recovery from dehydration. Every bottle is carefully constructed in a state-of-the-art facility with a fully automated and integrated manufacturing process. With such, Electrolit makes premium-grade hydration accessible and suitable for consumers across the nation.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body. Other Electrolit variants can be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, Circle K and more, and through online channels. There are ongoing opportunities to add additional flavor LTOs as the brand expands its product offerings. Electrolit welcomes retailer partners to bolster SKUs across the country.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 16 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Circle K and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

