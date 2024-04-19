Electrolit Renews Partnership with Patricio "Pato" O'Ward, Extending Sponsorship for Third Consecutive Year

Number five Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward, a rising star in motorsports recently appointed as McLaren F1's reserve driver, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to excellence, pairing with Electrolit to push the boundaries of performance over the past two years.

"Pato is truly a part of the Electrolit family, woven into the DNA of everything we stand for," said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. "Pato has big things on the horizon as he takes the driver's seat of his racing career. It's nothing short of a pleasure to be by his side for yet another season!"

As part of the renewed partnership, Electrolit will continue to provide O'Ward with its advanced hydration formula, designed to replenish electrolytes and optimize performance during intense racing conditions. O'Ward will proudly display the Electrolit logo on his racing suit, helmet and racing car, showcasing the brand's support at every race throughout the season.

"Anyone who has followed my racing career knows I am never too far from an Electrolit," said Pato. "Their drinks have been instrumental in keeping me hydrated and in top form during races, and I'm not about to stop what's worked as I start the racing season. I am grateful for their continued support and look forward to achieving even greater success together in the upcoming year."

Electrolit increasingly plays a role in athletes like Pato O'Ward's training plans by providing them with the hydration needed to perform. Among the leading isotonic beverages, Electrolit is revered by athletes, party-goers and anyone else in between seeking instant hydration.

Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

