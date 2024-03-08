Electrolit Serves the 2024 Miami Open presented by Itaú as Official Hydration Sponsor

HOUSTON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – proudly announces it is the official hydration beverage of the prestigious 2024 Miami Open presented by Itaú, taking place from March 17 - 31.

"Being part of the Miami Open presented by Itaú with world-class tennis on display is history in the making for Electrolit," said Jake Sloan, Electrolit USA's Sr. Marketing Director. "As a brand deeply invested in promoting active lifestyles and hydration among athletes, fitness enthusiasts and everyone else in between, Electrolit will be a welcomed refreshing presence as hundreds of thousands of fans gather to experience everything the Miami Open has to offer, both on and off the court."

The Miami Open, known for its history of showcasing elite tennis talent and attracting a global audience, provides an ideal platform for Electrolit to support the sport and the tennis community in Miami. This sponsorship represents Electrolit's commitment to advancing sports and supporting organizations that build the passion of sport in their community.

"We are delighted to welcome Electrolit as a premier sponsor of the 2024 Miami Open presented by Itaú," added Josh Ripple, SVP of Tennis Events at IMG. "Providing proper hydration is pivotal for the players competing and we are proud to showcase and offer Electrolit as part of the Miami Open experience."

Electrolit is increasingly the go-to hydration option and leading isotonic beverage, revered by athletes, party-goers and anyone else in between seeking instant hydration.

Electrolit can be purchased at Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Racetrac, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Racetrac, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

About the Miami Open presented by Itaú

The 2024 Miami Open will be played March 17 – March 31 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 15-day combined event is owned and operated by IMG. The Miami Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 Series events on the ATP calendar, a WTA 1000 event on the WTA calendar, and features the top men's and women's tennis players in the world. The tournament is widely regarded as the most glamorous on the ATP and WTA calendars because of Miami's unique personality, thriving nightlife, five-star hotels and restaurants, beautiful weather and beaches, and celebrity appeal, as well as its close proximity to both Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

