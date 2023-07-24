Electrolit Set to Hydrate Fans at Iconic Music Festivals All Year Long

CERRITOS, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from high-quality ingredients – is set to keep festival-goers hydrated throughout 2023. Building on successful activations at The Governors Ball Music Festival, Sueños and Day Trip, Electrolit will expand its reach to major U.S. festivals, including Hard Summer, Music Midtown, iii Points Miami, and EDC Orlando.

Through an onsite activation, festival-goers can rehydrate and recharge with free samples of Electrolit while enjoying live performances from their favorite artists.

Electrolit x Live Nation

"Electrolit has a place at every party for ultimate rehydration and recovery pre, during and post all of the fun," said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit US. "We have a strong synergy with each of these staples in the festival calendar and are excited to be a part of moments that bring music and community together. Electrolit is packed with electrolytes and ions to effectively replenish the body and will help keep the good times flowing at every must-go event this year."

"Fans come to festivals with a sense of curiosity, ready to seek out unique experiences," said Maureen Ford, Live Nation's President of National and Festival Sales. "By showing up at music festivals, Electrolit meets fans precisely when hydration is a top priority, and they're excited to try new products that make the event even more memorable."

Electrolit is the perfect boost for attendees of all energy levels. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, it prevents and treats dehydration, targeting electrolytes and ions to promote noticeable re-energization after only one bottle. With over a dozen different flavors as well as zero-sugar options, there is a place on every shelf for Electrolit.

The premium hydration beverage is available at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit ww.electrolit.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 16 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrolit