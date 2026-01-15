Electrolit Signs Pro Soccer Player Timothy Weah as Official Hydration Partner Ahead of Key Soccer Season

The partnership comes in the run-up to 2026's global soccer spectacle, ensuring that the rising soccer star will stay hydrated with pharmaceutical quality grade fuel throughout next year's season and during the pivotal sporting event.

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Electrolit – the science-backed hydration beverage and fourth-ranked sports drink in the U.S – announced a new partnership with Timothy Weah, the American professional soccer athlete, who currently plays for Olympique de Marseille of France's Ligue 1. Coinciding with the lead-up to soccer's moment in the US, the partnership marks a strategic alignment between the soccer star and a brand committed to fueling peak performance through scientifically formulated hydration.

At 25, Weah is in great form and making big strides with his club. Weah recently made history in September 2025, as the first American to score a Champions League goal at the famous Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (home to Real Madrid). Known for his electrifying pace, skill, and unshakable drive on the field, staying hydrated is a key part of his training and recovery routine.

Stateside, Weah is known for scoring the opening goal for the United States in the 2022 global soccer competition in Qatar against Wales, and he's also a three-time CONCACAF Nations League Champion with the U.S. Men's National Team. Electrolit will fuel Weah both on the pitch and through every moment of training and preparation leading up to soccer's main event in 2026 as he plays for the US team yet again, helping the athlete both honor his family's rich footballing legacy as well as blaze his own trail to greatness.

"During my small break between the end of season and the world's most-watched soccer event, I'll be participating in a huge training camp where hydration will be one of the most important pieces in preparation," said Weah. "Having Electrolit in my corner, helping me to stay hydrated, will be a crucial step to ensure a successful summer."

The collaboration will feature Weah in a national Electrolit campaign, with an in-store POS suite, and Weah will also be highlighted in a variety of activations that Electrolit has planned surrounding the most anticipated soccer tournament of the decade. The digital spot is now live across Weah and Electrolit's Instagram accounts.

"The campaign is rooted in my hometown of New York City, and Electrolit has been an amazing creative partner, giving me the freedom to express myself in the partnership and show the world where I am from and what we get up to," said Weah. "I'm looking forward to future creative collaborations with the brand."

In addition to developing the campaign concept and serving as creative director, Weah brought in former professional players and hometown friends to appear in the digital spot, which is set to an original track by close friend and music artist, Fleetzy. The video was produced by Russell Films, led by Michael Russell.

With this new partnership, Electrolit adds another elite name to its growing roster of world-class athletes, including number one-ranked tennis star Aryna Sabalenka and IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward, further cementing its reputation as the go-to hydration source for those performing at their highest.

Electrolit is available at major retailers, including Kroger, Sam's Club, HEB, 7-Eleven, and Costco, as well as online through Amazon, to support active lifestyles of all shapes and sizes, from work to play to sports. For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @Electrolit

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit has since become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a hydrating beverage to replenish vital electrolytes. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride and sodium lactate plus glucose for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Learn more at www.electrolit.com .

