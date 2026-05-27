Integrated campaign blends performance hydration, cultural relevance, and nationwide fan engagement across media and retail.

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for the summer's standout international soccer competition, Electrolit®, the number one rapid hydration beverage, reveals its "Made for This" national campaign featuring U.S. team player and Electrolit athlete Timothy Weah following his official roster selection.

Electrolit® Unveils “Made for This” Campaign Featuring Soccer Star Timothy Weah Ahead of the Sport’s Summer Tournament

Rooted in the pace, intensity, and endurance demanded by world-class soccer, "Made for This" positions Weah and Electrolit at the intersection of elite sport and modern performance-driven lifestyles. The campaign highlights how hydration is an essential part of preparation, recovery, and daily routines for today's athletes, like Weah, at the forefront of the global game and active consumers alike.

Running through July 19, the fully integrated campaign will feature a television spot, which Weah served as the creative director on, as well as social, digital, and large-scale out-of-home placements across major U.S. markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Phoenix, and more. The broad national rollout is designed to connect with consumers across sports, fitness, and lifestyle touchpoints during a moment when the spotlight is truly on soccer.

Anchored by Electrolit's "Science of Hydration" positioning, this campaign captures Weah in moments of focus, resilience, travel, training, and recovery, reflecting the demands placed on athletes both on and off the pitch. Cinematic soccer imagery paired with Electrolit's bold visual identity reinforces the brand's role as the Instant Hydration™ go-to built for high-performance routines and fast-moving lifestyles, extending its relevance beyond sport into everyday wellness and active living.

"Seeing this campaign come to life in such a big way is really special," said Timothy Weah. "You grow up seeing athletes on billboards, in stores, on TV. So, to now be part of a campaign that people are going to see everywhere, from major cities to stores across the country, is a crazy feeling. What I like about Electrolit is that it fits naturally into the lifestyle around the game. Soccer is nonstop, especially this summer, and hydration is a huge part of that. Proper hydration has always been and will remain such a big part of my time on the pitch in the coming weeks, and I'm looking forward to what's ahead."

In parallel with the media rollout, Electrolit is activating a national retail campaign through August 2 across approximately 100,000 retail locations throughout the U.S., including Walmart, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. The retail program includes immersive in-store displays, incremental merchandising placements and a national consumer sweepstakes running through August 2, 2026, offering fans the chance to win the "Ultimate At-Home Soccer Fan Zone," with prizes including items for the setting up a premium home viewing experience (a large-format television, foosball table, mini-fridge, gaming chair, branded merchandise and a year's supply of Electrolit products) for summer's most anticipated matches.

For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa, a pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts

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SOURCE Electrolit