Fostering the next generation of road racers, sportsmanship is now supported by Electrolit's science-backed hydration drinks.

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit® – the number one rapid hydration beverage – is doubling down on performance and purpose, announcing its partnership with New York-based elite bike racing collective, Good Guys Racing, as the team's Official Hydration Partner. The collaboration brings together a science-backed hydration brand and a cycling 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a shared focus on endurance, opportunity, and upward momentum.

Good Guys Racing Taps Electrolit® as Official Hydration Partner, Leveling Up NYC’s Next Wave of Cycling Talent

Built for aspiring riders and athletes who want the best out of their ride, Electrolit will power Good Guys Racing riders with rapid hydration designed for the real demands of training blocks, race days, and recovery. From city streets to international circuits, Electrolit supports athletes where it counts, before, during, and after the effort.

Good Guys Racing is led by Cormac Daly, a Category 1 racer for nearly a decade, who is carving out a clearer path for talented cyclists coming out of New York City and the surrounding region. His vision is to make high-level racing more accessible and develop riders capable of competing at the top tiers of U.S. domestic and international competitions.

Beyond competition, Good Guys Racing is deeply rooted in the local cycling community, offering multiple entry points for involvement. From open community rides across New York City to development opportunities for riders ranging from competitive amateurs to elite-level prospects, the team is building an inclusive ecosystem around the sport. Programming is designed to meet riders where they are, whether they're new to racing, looking to level up, or aiming for national and international competition, bridging the gap between local talent and elite opportunity.

"Hydration might seem simple, but it can make or break a ride," said Cormac Daly, Managing Director, Good Guys Racing. "Having Electrolit as our partner to provide proper hydration means our riders can focus on training, racing, and improving every day. More than that, it helps us give local cyclists real opportunities to grow and compete – exactly what we started this team to do."

The partnership signals Electrolit's continued expansion into endurance sports and culture-forward athletic communities, where performance and lifestyle intersect. With cycling's momentum growing in urban hubs like New York City, the brand is aligning with teams and athletes who reflect both grit and progression.

Together, Electrolit and Good Guys Racing are setting the pace for what modern cycling partnerships can look like – performance-driven, community-rooted, and built for what's next.

For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage designed for everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit® is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit® contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit® is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit® is manufactured and owned by Pisa, a pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

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SOURCE Electrolit