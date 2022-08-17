Electrolit Welcomes Christian Patiño Webb as New Chief Executive Officer

CERRITOS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients - is pleased to welcome Christian Patiño Webb as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. This change goes into effect as of August 2022, following an incredible year for distribution within the company.

"It is an exciting opportunity to lead a brand with the legacy and momentum that Electrolit has and even more with the potential moving forward," said Christian Patiño Webb. "My focus for the company is to take the brand from a regional to a global landscape, becoming a talent incubator, and continue driving growth for beverage industry behind best in class innovation".

Earning his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anáhuac and his MBA from Duke University, Patiño Webb has the educational background for this role. With nearly two decades of experience in business management and marketing, he is uniquely qualified to succeed in this position for Electrolit's fast-paced growth. Working at Procter & Gamble for 7 years, Patiño Webb gained experience with American multinational consumer goods. He has further demonstrated history of growth with billion-dollar beverage companies such as Red Bull, where he served different roles as Senior Director of Marketing and General Manager for a total of 5 years. He also has experience with the pharmaceutical and vitamin industries, where he served as Brand Manager for Sudafed and Neutrogena under Johnson & Johnson companies, and most recently as Vice President of Marketing for SmartyPants Vitamins.

The culmination of Patiño Webb's background in the beverage and vitamin industries, along with his success in multinational business relations, makes him the ideal individual for the CEO of Electrolit. He not only exemplifies the brand's mission but has the experience to adapt and change for the company's next steps as they continue to expand internationally.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body. Multiple flavor offerings will be available in the new accounts, including Strawberry-Kiwi, Grape, Orange, Berry Bliss, and Fruit Punch. Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit https://electrolit.com/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in nine delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven, AM-PM, Extra Mile and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

